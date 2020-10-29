How the Stock Market Betrayed Donald Trump

There’s gratitude for you. You halve corporate taxes and slash regulations indiscriminately, and Wall Street thanks you by going haywire less than a week before you’re up for re-election.

“Stock market drop a blow to Trump’s election messaging” blares today’s lead story, by Jeff Stein, in The Washington Post. “The Stock Market Is On The Edge of A Historic Crash,” Dan Runkevicius wrote this morning in Forbes. What the hell? At 8:30 a.m., the Commerce Department reported third-quarter GDP was up 33.1 percent on an annualized basis, the biggest gain in history. In response, the Dow dropped 200 points. It rebounded later, but The Wall Street Journal suggested that uptick probably had more to do with anticipated strong earnings set to be announced later today by Apple, Alphabet (Google), Facebook, Amazon, and Twitter.



What exquisite torture for Donald Trump. He could blame stock market volatility on Wall Street’s growing conviction that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday, but given Trump’s oft-stated belief that stock performance is the single infallible metric of his presidency, that would concede Biden really will be elected president on Tuesday. (For what it’s worth, USA Today says Wall Street is more worried that Democrats will win the Senate; having written Trump off already, it now frets that divided government won’t be available to keep current tax rates in place.)



In Stein’s Post story, Stephen Moore, the Trump economic adviser without portfolio or doctorate, says, “Trump has to keep saying, ‘Pelosi blocked the [Covid stimulus] plan because she wanted the blue state bailout.’” But as Stein points out, the president (perhaps not coincidentally pumped up on steroids) “kept trying to cancel and then un-cancel the negotiations, sometimes multiple times in a week.” Moreover, that analysis is hard to square with Moore’s own argument yesterday (in an op-ed he probably filed some days before) that the market’s rise constituted “a bet that President Donald Trump will defy the odds and win.”



Trump leaned hard this morning into the GDP number on Twitter this morning, bellowing that “Next year will be FANTASTIC!” But by then, every financial journalist in America had already pointed out at least a dozen reasons not to take the expected rise very seriously. Even Fox News discounted it, noting in the very same sentence in which it reported the 33.1 percent growth figure that “the nation remains in a deep hole from the COVID-induced recession.” Et tu, Rupert?

