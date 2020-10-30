A Republican Oilman Is Running for Texas’s Top Oil-Regulation Seat

Then Wright told the story of how he came to run for the RRC. It started with an attempt to get oil industry folks into the process of drafting RRC regulations. “I actually had some of our customers and a couple other people that said, ‘Hey, we’ll volunteer our time if we get the Railroad Commission to accept us to come in and help write guidance documents for staff members to kind of follow so we get to a better level playing field,’” he said. “I actually went up, I talked to one of the commissioners. They said, ‘Yeah, we think that’s a great idea. We’ll give you access to staff.’ Well, lo and behold … we didn’t meet one [RRC] staff member that really wanted to work with an outside task force to write guidance documents. They were adamantly against that.” TNR contacted Wright for comment for this piece, asking him, among other things, which industry members were on this alleged proposed task force, and which commissioner encouraged him to have industry allies help write their own regulations. Wright has not responded as of publication time.

In the podcast interview with Corley and McLelland, Wright said that after he was stymied in the attempt to influence Railroad Commission guidance, the members of this industry task force asked him to run for a seat himself. The next day, on an anniversary trip with his wife, he had a private plane stop in Austin so he could file to compete in the primary. Wright won that primary in March. To add another layer of complexity, however, some have speculated that his upset victory against Commissioner Ryan Sitton had a lot to do with Wright’s name, which he shares with a longtime, now-deceased speaker of the House.

During the podcast interview, Wright doubled down on some climate-skeptic points he’s mentioned before, questioning whether the fossil fuel industry and flaring are even contributing to climate change. (They are.) “Can you tell me of any exact research that really says that flaring is actually harming our atmosphere any worse than emissions from a car or anything else that they’re claiming is making changes to our climate that we see today?” he asked. “There’s a lot of documents out there, but nobody’s proven to me exactly, and pinpoint what, what is really hurting our atmosphere.”