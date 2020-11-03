This Was Always Going to Become Normal

The warnings started early: Just weeks before the 2016 election, after the leak of the Access Hollywood tapes that captured Donald Trump bragging about sexual assault, Michelle Obama told a crowd at a campaign event in New Hampshire, “This is not normal. This is not politics as usual. This is disgraceful, it is intolerable.”

“He is not normal. He is abnormal,” John Oliver declared on his show the Sunday after Trump won the election anyway. The sentiment seemed omnipresent in those early, heady days: “The first order of business must be to refuse to allow the normalization of Trump,” New York Representative Jerry Nadler wrote in a statement. Cautioning against complacency under autocracy, The New Yorker’s Masha Gessen told ProPublica, “Understand that ‘normal’ is going to drift and shift and all sorts of things are about to happen and part of our job is to notice and document how it’s happening.” You could find the same message on the pages of The New York Times, the lazy sketches on Saturday Night Live, and cheap T-shirts. Trump, everyone seemed to agree in the stunned aftermath of the last presidential election, was an aberration that marked a dangerous point of departure for the nation. The project would be to keep that knowledge close—to resist.

For the better part of four years now, the Democratic Party and the media have been content to continue that narrative. Liberals have meticulously logged each and every one of the norms that the president has managed to violate during his time in office; the most famous of these is perhaps the exhaustive list in The Washington Post by former Wall Street executive Amy Siskind. Among Trump’s many documented transgressions are his refusal to release his tax returns; his appointment of his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, to official White House positions; his constant vilification of the media; the revolving door of White House staffers and Cabinet members; and his meetings with North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un. Trump’s first term also saw the Stormy Daniels saga, the impeachment, and three separate, wildly controversial Supreme Court appointments. To this day, Trump has egged on white supremacists and refused to get a dog.

The last four years have been a depressing circus act in which the president has—beyond the malice of his policies and administrative edicts—openly flouted a number of conventions and bumbled his way through various disasters, leaving his political opponents aghast and generating one media firestorm after another. But it’s also the case that once you probe past the immediate spectacle of the first reality TV president, the achievements of Trump’s supposedly abnormal presidency have mostly been an unremarkable continuation of the long-running Republican agenda of austerity and racist minoritarian rule. And the Democrats, for the most part, have been unable or unwilling to stop it. Even much of the media, which Trump declared his personal foe from day one, was willing to cheer him whenever he cleared a low bar. (For instance, in 2017, after Trump had delivered a speech in honor of a Navy SEAL killed in combat, CNN’s Van Jones declared, now infamously, “He became President of the United States in that moment.”)

That suggests that for all of Trump’s breathlessly documented gaffes, social media outbursts, and faux-populist sloganeering, he wasn’t really an outlier. Crass, sure. But also, in so many ways, ideologically seamless. And this is another troubling legacy of his unfortunate presidency: Despite the Democrats’ cultivation of a perpetual state of emergency, Trump was ultimately successful in carrying out a number of rather ordinary—that is to say, entirely normal—right-wing objectives. The problem was never simply Trump himself, but rather, that America’s major political parties and institutions were set up from the beginning to enable, or at least absorb, him. Even his very ascent to the presidency after losing the popular vote by some three million votes was, of course, by the grace of the Electoral College, a centuries-old arrangement explicitly created to hobble democratic participation. Our elite institutions and system of so-called checks and balances weren’t built to hinder someone like Trump, they were built to bend and expand to accommodate him. To make him normal.