How Biden Can Beat Covid-19

One of the top priorities is to establish a federal system for acquiring and distributing supplies. In the absence of national leadership, states, cities, and counties were left to develop their own plans—and, frequently, to compete against each other for resources like tests and protective gear. “That resulted in everybody paying more for materials and products than they needed to, when we could have leveraged the buying power of the national government and the clout of the national government,” Benjamin said. A new administration could negotiate better prices and equitable distribution to the places that need these supplies the most—including places that might not be able to afford these resources on their own. “Then you use the power of government to identify what the choke points are and what the needs are,” he said, which will likely include everything from swabs and reagents for testing to building up a contact-tracing workforce, to distributing ventilators and medications. There are preexisting tools for helping the federal government do that, Ranney pointed out: Fully activating the Defense Production Act would increase domestic production of masks, other personal protective equipment, and testing supplies.

Another priority, Ranney said, should be federal data collection. A robust national database could build from existing work by organizations like GetUsPPE to distribute resources equitably. But better data at the federal level would help in other ways, too. “It’s essential to empower the CDC to collect and share real-time, accurate data on every facet of this pandemic,” Ranney said. “It’s absolutely ridiculous that our best sources of data remain private or academic datasets.” Expanded, accessible data “would inform every part of future responses to both this pandemic and future ones—ranging from decisions about school reopening to decisions about who needs to be prioritized for PPE and testing supplies, to decisions about vaccine distribution.”

“This is not rocket science. We know what works and what doesn’t work.”

Biden’s pandemic plan, which was first released in March, says he would prioritize testing and contact tracing, making drive-through testing sites more common and accessible and investing in at-home and rapid tests. He will also focus on producing enough PPE for those who need it, as well as additional protections for those most vulnerable to the virus—from the elderly to marginalized communities. And finally, it promises that a Biden administration will emphasize evidence-based guidelines that are clear and easy to follow, and would plan for the equitable rollout of potential treatments and vaccines.

What would clear, evidence-based guidelines look like? We probably won’t see a federal mask-wearing mandate, because the legality of such a move is unclear. But Biden would encourage and support local and state mask mandates. And while that might sound vague, it could actually work, said Benjamin. “They can put out the science to the general public, so the general public can see the benefits of mask-wearing. We’ve not had a campaign to convince the American people that mask-wearing is right,” Benjamin said. “The evidence is now very clear that wearing a mask is probably the single most effective thing that you can do until we get a vaccine—of all the layered protections that we have.”