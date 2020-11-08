How Biden Can Beat Covid-19

Biden has also pledged to restore support to the World Health Organization. Public health experts who have spoken with Biden’s team believe he may do so on the first day of his presidency. Returning to the organization would signal a greater willingness to address the international issues raised by the virus, in addition to domestic concerns.

One of the top priorities is to establish a federal system for acquiring and distributing supplies. In the absence of national leadership, states, cities, and counties were left to develop their own plans—and, frequently, to compete against each other for resources like tests and protective gear. “That resulted in everybody paying more for materials and products than they needed to, when we could have leveraged the buying power of the national government and the clout of the national government,” Benjamin said. A new administration could negotiate better prices and equitable distribution to the places that need these supplies the most—including places that might not be able to afford these resources on their own. “Then you use the power of government to identify what the choke points are and what the needs are,” he said, which will likely include everything from swabs and reagents for testing to building up a contact-tracing workforce, to distributing ventilators and medications. There are preexisting tools for helping the federal government do that, Ranney pointed out: Fully activating the Defense Production Act would increase domestic production of masks, other personal protective equipment, and testing supplies.

Another priority, Ranney said, should be federal data collection. A robust national database could build from existing work by organizations like GetUsPPE to distribute resources equitably. But better data at the federal level would help in other ways, too. “It’s essential to empower the CDC to collect and share real-time, accurate data on every facet of this pandemic,” Ranney said. “It’s absolutely ridiculous that our best sources of data remain private or academic datasets.” Expanded, accessible data “would inform every part of future responses to both this pandemic and future ones—ranging from decisions about school reopening to decisions about who needs to be prioritized for PPE and testing supplies, to decisions about vaccine distribution.”