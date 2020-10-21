A Covid-19 Vaccine Doesn’t Need to Be Perfect

This year has brought an unprecedented race to develop, test, and manufacture vaccines and treatments for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Experts say they’ve never seen anything like it: the international collaboration, the round-the-clock work, the scope and scale of more than 150 different vaccines already in the pipeline mere months after the novel virus emerged. And several of those vaccines seem promising. “I feel cautiously optimistic, as a scientist, that we will have a safe and effective vaccine,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said last month. “I believe it will happen, and it will happen likely by this end of the calendar year.”

But as vaccines start emerging in the coming months, we may be confronted with a new issue: What if the vaccines are only mediocre? Will we be able to control the virus—and, perhaps more importantly, convince people they should get vaccinated, now and in the future—if the first Covid-19 vaccines are not actually that effective?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set the minimum efficacy of vaccines in these trials at 50 percent, which means the people who receive the vaccines in the trial are half as likely (or less) to get sick as those who receive a placebo. But there’s a chance the efficacy could be lower in reality. After all, what happens in a clinical trial might not mirror what happens in the real world. Some have taken this as evidence that we’re in for a very rough ride, even once vaccines emerge. The release of early, mediocre vaccines could disrupt the clinical trials for better vaccines, as people become less willing to participate in studies if they can get vaccinated at the doctor’s office, a New York Times piece suggested last week. “It has not yet dawned on hardly anybody the amount of complexity and chaos and confusion that will happen in a few short months,” Dr. Gregory Poland, the director of vaccine research at the Mayo Clinic, told the Times.

But even vaccines that only protect a small fraction of the people who get them could make a big difference, experts told me. It just means the vaccines won’t be the only solution. To prepare for what’s ahead, both the public and policymakers should discard the mindset that anything short of a silver bullet is a letdown.

“Vaccines don’t have to be perfect to be potent,” said Dr. Gregg Gonsalves, an assistant professor in epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine. “An imperfect vaccine may be able to stem infections considerably while we wait for the next round of better vaccines to come.” The flu vaccine, for instance, is about 40 to 60 percent effective every year. Even so, it helps keep many people safe from serious illness—and it considerably cuts down on community spread. “We need a vaccine to be able to beat the virus,” he said.