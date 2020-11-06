North Carolina Keeps Breaking My Heart

One day in late July, I watched as a family of six, just two docks over, rolled their elderly grandmother’s wheelchair along the uneven wood planks, out toward the edge of their pier. At its end waited a massive structure—I’m not sure if you could call this creation a boat. Floating atop of two gigantic metal tubes was what amounted to a backyard on water—a flat, square wooden base at least 15 feet per side, the edges enclosed by a white picket fence, the overhead protected by the rain by a tin roof, and the flooring complete with green turf. There was a boat engine rigged up to the side to push them out into the middle of the lake, where I imagine they could do just about anything they wanted. Truly, this home-brewed “boat” ruled.

As they lifted their grandma out onto this floating paradise, and the sun began to dip beneath the trees, they strung up a trio of flags. Two of them were that familiar navy blue, the kind adorned with Trump’s name in bold white letters. In between the pair of Trump beacons whipped the Confederate flag. This wasn’t an aberration. These exact same flags were on dozens of boats I saw pass by on High Rock this summer. They were there when I drove around Lake Norman. (Both lakes featured their own well-attended Trump parades.) I saw these flags on trucks and cars and vans. They flew from double-wides and three-story brick homes. In truth, it didn’t take long before it was the lonely Biden signs that would catch my eye most. Same as how I had once stopped truly seeing Fame, the Trump signs faded into the background a little too easily for my comfort.

Following the 2016 election, I, like many others, was pissed—at the Democratic Party, both nationally and in the state, for failing to recognize how motivated Republican voters were to put him in the White House; at my New York friends and co-workers for being gobsmacked at the fact that the United States was in fact still a colonialist den of white supremacy; and most of all at myself, for not having done more in my immediate circle to overturn the crucial votes of the many family members who filled in that bubble next to Trump’s name.

Standing on the dock, watching a snake that got caught in my sinking net thrash around as I struggled to slice it free, it was hard not to feel similarly stuck. In a recent interview with North Carolina historian and journalist Rob Christensen, we talked about how, in comparison to other states, ours seemed to carry with it a palpable sense of place and pride. We spoke of it in a positive light, reasoning that this pride could be used to do something meaningful, like in 2016, when voters, tired of being embarrassed on a national scale, replaced Republican Governor Pat McCrory with Roy Cooper. But I also recognized that this same pride was much more regularly twisted in the service of more insidious causes.