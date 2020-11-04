Voters Said They’re Worried About the Climate. Many Voted for Trump Anyway.

Elites hoping for a bulwark against democracy built and commandeered whole media outlets like the National Review and Fox News and academic departments like the University of Virginia’s economics program. Professors and pundits insisted to the public that slashing corporate taxes and entitlement programs would be good for the economy, that freedom meant free markets, that fighting crime meant terrorizing Black and brown communities, and that climate change was a matter of scientific debate. It may have taken a few decades and failed presidential bids, but that phenomenally well-funded effort has been hugely successful, not just at winning power but in changing what constitutes common sense for politicians on both sides of the aisle. Captains of industry may now find Trump a bit unseemly, but they built his presidency all the same.



The project has resulted in a disconnect between what an overwhelming majority of voters want and what prevailing logic, particularly among politicians, suggests is feasible or economically sound. To put it another way, there’s a gap between policies voters claim to want and the politicians they’re choosing (albeit off a limited menu). Even if Joe Biden ultimately prevails in the states where votes are still being counted, Democrats—for now, the only party reckoning with global warming in a remotely serious way—seem unlikely to gain the seats in the Senate they’d need to pass robust climate policy.

There are few easy lessons to take from this mess. Democrats running to the right—like Amy McGrath and Max Rose—didn’t have a great night. Yet candidates running on bold, equitable climate policies in Texas and Nebraska weren’t able to flip red seats there. It’s possible, of course, that they couldn’t overcome the enthusiasm gap left by a somewhat lukewarm candidate at the top of the ticket. As evidenced in Bernie Sanders’s campaign, progressives have had a tendency to believe that candidates who can serve as credible vessels for popular leftist ideas can cross the finish line—a strategy that rarely works as well as planned. But then, as showcased in Hillary Clinton’s bid and many, many others, playing it safe in the center has also had a bad track record of beating back authoritarianism.