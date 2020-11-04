Voters Said They’re Worried About the Climate. Many Voted for Trump Anyway.

Granted: There aren’t many successful models for being back authoritarianism, period. But whatever the Democratic establishment has been chasing after since 2016 clearly isn’t working if it took more than 230,000 deaths and a crushing recession for this country to deliver Donald Trump a narrow defeat, at best. And this outcome isn’t about some inborn flaw in human nature that makes us want to elect autocrats or pour carbon into the atmosphere. It’s about a 1 percent historically hell bent on suppressing democratic majorities that might have opted for another path.



Where does that leave hopes for climate policy these next four years? To win the presidency, Biden still has to win an electoral college which can arrive at a very different result than a majority of Americans. He might have to weather a court challenge to make sure all the votes are counted. If he gets to the Oval Office, he’ll be hemmed in by a Senate that gives more say over how the country is run to tracts of land than city-dwellers. Virtually unlimited amounts of political donations and lobbyists will flow in to stop anything that might challenge profits somewhere. Republicans and Democrats alike will listen to both dollars and shills intently. If some progressive priorities pass those hurdles—or get handed down via executive order—they’ll likely face federal courts stocked to the gills with right-wing Federalist Society appointees groomed to ossify Constitutional originalism and its ultimate outcome: minority rule. The path toward realizing the climate action that an overwhelming majority of the population wants runs through laws and institutions built to make such changes impossible.

Saving democracy—seemingly the raison d’être of every Democrat in the country right now—isn’t a messaging battle, as donors to the Lincoln Project wagered. It’s an organizing and institution building project and trench warfare against centuries of ideological priming.