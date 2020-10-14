This Supreme Court Was Designed to Kill Climate Policies

Charles Koch, better known for funding climate denial and efforts to kill climate policy since the 1990s, has also been a major donor to the Federalist Society that Barrett and countless other conservative jurists have cycled through. His advocacy group Americans for Prosperity has led well-funded charges in support of all of Trump’s Supreme Court nominations, including Barrett. The same donors and dark money outfits that have funded climate denial—the Searle Freedom Trust, Sarah Scaife Foundation, and Mercer Family Foundation—have given generously to the Federalist Society, too. Right-wing donor-advised fund DonorsTrust has been a major benefactor of bodies like the Judicial Crisis Network, which organize a flood of amicus briefs to put cases in front of the Supreme Court. Seeded by a munitions and chemicals empire, the Olin Foundation has been central to the Federalist Society’s success and instrumental in backing a movement within law schools known as “law and economics,” to ensure that laws protect efficient markets above all else. In a recent Yale Law Journal article, legal scholars Jedediah Britton-Purdy, David Singh Grewal, Amy Kapczynski, and K. Sabeel Rahman describe this as a “twentieth-century synthesis” that “simultaneously recognizes and embraces the fact that law makes markets, while demanding that the satisfaction of markets becomes the aim of politics.”

Efforts to overtake economics with right-wing ideas proceeded parallel to efforts to realize those ideas through the law. The University of Chicago, George Mason University, and the University of Virginia, where Barrett taught, are some of the top examples of universities with both law schools and economics departments reflecting the “free market” ideology of men like Friedreich Hayek and James M. Buchanan. With ample funding, they created positions for right-wing legal scholars and programs that served as feeders to prestigious clerkships. (The Olin Foundation, for example, funded the fellowship position Barrett occupied at the George Washington University Law School.) Right-wing donors sponsored seminars and training aimed both at changing the ideological makeup of law schools and filling the ranks of the judiciary branch with friendly faces. A paper last year from economists Elliott Ash, Daniel Chen, and Suresh Naidu found that widely attended “Manne Seminars”—two-to-three-week boot camps starting in 1976 and funded by the Olin Foundation and corporations including Standard Oil of Ohio and U.S. Steel—substantively pushed judges’ rulings to the right. Those who attended were less likely to rule in favor of union and environmental regulations; the paper’s authors attributed between 28 and 42 percent of the rise in judicial conservatism to the seminars alone.

Law and economics has now become a core piece of the curriculum taught to first-year law students across the country, a key component of how lawyers are taught to interpret a wide range of legal questions, including on climate and the environment. A growing number of the field’s members are trying to push against that trend. Corinne Blalock is the executive director of the Law and Political Economy Project, a network of law students, lawyers, and law professors looking to challenge law and economics’ hegemony and reimagine the role of the courts in a democratic society. Well-meaning law students looking to have a positive impact on the world, she explains, are now largely guided toward public interest law, which deals in some sense with the downstream effects of rules written in more closed fields where law and economics dominates. Helping interpret or even write those rules upstream, though, is just as important as defending against their effects. “You wouldn’t have to have a radical bankruptcy professor at your school. ConLaw and poverty law and clinics are where we talk about justice. One thing we’re trying to push back on is this idea that going into bankruptcy isn’t about social justice,” Blalock tells me.

What makes the courts appealing venues for the right is what can make them a less promising venue for progressives, and climate activists in particular. The right’s judicial activism has origins in the backlash to the New Deal, wherein generations of business interests continually argued that the Roosevelt administration—bolstered by strong legislative majorities—overstepped the bounds of the Constitution. True to its origins, then, shifting the courts right has been a means of insulating the rules that govern the economy from majority rule. As with legal challenges to the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan, courts now often check elected governments’ ability to write policy, in practice concretizing existing power imbalances or even returning to past eras when those imbalances were more stark.