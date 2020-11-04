Trump’s Legal Threats Have More Bravado Than Merit

President Donald Trump spent election night doing what everyone expected him to do: baselessly claiming that the vote counts were fraudulent and issuing vague legal threats on that basis. “This is a major fraud in our nation,” he said as the results in key states began slowly trending in Biden’s direction after midnight, as expected. “We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.”

Unfortunately for Trump, his long-anticipated threat of using the high court to decide the election is not as straightforward as he thinks. The Supreme Court is not an Old West saloon with swinging doors through which Trump can dramatically barge in, grabbing the attention of a grizzled barkeep. He would need to have a specific case at hand that would allow him to contest the results or perhaps even swing them in his favor. His avenues for legal action are far from clear so far.

As of Wednesday afternoon on the East Coast, former Vice President Joe Biden has command of the board. He currently holds a strong lead in Arizona and a narrow lead in Nevada, each with few opportunities for Trump to receive large shares of the remaining vote. Of the big three Rust Belt states that Trump won by razor-thin margins in 2016, Biden is currently leading in Wisconsin by roughly 20,000 votes with virtually all ballots counted and the race officially called, and in Michigan with a substantial number of mail-in ballots left to count. If those leads hold, Biden could cross the 270-vote threshold in the Electoral College without winning the three other uncalled states where Trump currently leads: Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

