The Cops Protested This Election, Too

Other protests come with a different story. In Detroit, Trump supporters flocked inside polling precincts and accosted poll workers, trying to halt their operations. Across the country, only one of these groups was consistently aiming to suppress the vote, yet this was not the group that was met with a violent police response. This is not a novel discovery—we have a summer’s worth of evidence, and centuries worth of a terrible country, making this plain. But to see this dynamic play out against the backdrop of an election made it crystal clear, once again, what side the cops are on, what they perceive as a threat, and where they see their interests being expressed—or challenged—on the streets.



In Maricopa County, Arizona, roughly 300 Trump supporters surrounded the Recorders Office, with several even entering the building before being asked to leave. Outside, one supporter waved a Trump flag, while another spoke through a bullhorn at police officers standing just a few feet away, demanding to know who was counting the votes. Some of those in the crowd were openly carrying guns. No arrests were made, and the police somehow managed not to kettle the group. In Detroit, another large group of ballot challengers, some not wearing masks despite a state mandate, stood both outside and inside the TCF Center, where ballots were being tallied, repeatedly chanting, “Stop the count.” Again, no arrests; no kettling.

Meanwhile, in New York, Portland, Minneapolis, and Denver, police hit the streets on a mission. After protesters peacefully marched down I-94 in Minneapolis to protest Trump’s demand to cease ballot counting, police, decked out in riot gear, refused to let them exit the freeway and return to their homes, blocking the exit and having everyone sit on the asphalt so that they could issue over 600 arrests. In Denver, anti-Trump protesters burned a Trump flag while they marched through the city. In total, a couple of broken glass windows and another trash fire were the two biggest offenses. Police hit back with pepper balls and tear gas, and eight people were arrested.

