The Cops Protested This Election, Too

Kettling is, by definition, a trap. It is a tactic most commonly used by police to surround and immobilize a group of people, often protesters, in an attempt to stymie and diffuse their momentum, even if unnecessary.

On Wednesday night, as the election count crawled past the 24-hour mark, anti-Trump protesters in New York had committed no crime other than briefly holding up traffic in Manhattan and shaking some street signs. For all of the public concern shown by Manhattan businesses boarding up their storefronts over the weekend, there was very little by way of physical destruction committed by the protesters, save for a handful of trash can fires. Nonetheless, New York police officers kettled the hell out of the group. They surrounded them, using their bikes as a barrier, then slowly moved in, throttling whoever they could get their hands on and tossing them to the ground and then into vans. When it was all finished, a dozen people had been arrested. NYPD Chief Terence Monahan told The New York Times afterward, “My message to anyone who wants to cause violence and destruction is, don’t even try it.” His department, it seems, must have skimmed the memo.

Other protests come with a different story. In Detroit, Trump supporters flocked inside polling precincts and accosted poll workers, trying to halt their operations. Across the country, only one of these groups was consistently aiming to suppress the vote, yet this was not the group that was met with a violent police response. This is not a novel discovery—we have a summer’s worth of evidence, and centuries worth of a terrible country, making this plain. But to see this dynamic play out against the backdrop of an election made it crystal clear, once again, what side the cops are on, what they perceive as a threat, and where they see their interests being expressed—or challenged—on the streets.

