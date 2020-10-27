The Ballot Initiative That Could Change How You Think About Defunding the Police

Something shifted in the weeks following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, or at least it felt that way. Calls to defund the police rang out in protests across the country and through the halls of city government. The Minneapolis City Council, in a widely covered June rally, announced a veto-proof majority in support of dismantling its deadly police force. In New York City, local officials were confronted by a protest encampment at City Hall that grew by the hour, coalescing around a single demand: to cut the city’s $6 billion police budget. National media outlets, including this one, dedicated unprecedented page space and airtime to ideas of abolition and life after the police.

But less than six months later, as a summer of upheaval and potential came to a close, many of the early pledges made by sympathetic—or at least politically shrewd—elected officials in Democratic cities have collapsed. The Minneapolis City Council, facing pushback from its bureaucratic charter commission, decided it would not be disbanding its police force after all; and onetime cuts made in cities from Portland to New York have been exposed as performative budgetary sleights of hand. That was particularly true in Los Angeles, where the city council voted in July to cut just $150 million from the police department’s $1.8 billion budget, around the same time as officers received a 4.8 percent raise and new bonuses that will amount to $41 million by the end of the fiscal year.

These were lessons well learned. Over the last few months, advocates in Los Angeles have quietly pushed through a ballot initiative, built on years of research, organizing, and coalition-building, that would not only prevent funds from being spent on the traditional criminal justice system but—crucially—reserve them for social and community services. It is uniquely designed not just to circumvent the fickle whims of elected officials but to outlast them. It’s “something that’s going to outlive me, it’s going to outlive you, and it hopefully impacts the communities that come after us,” Eunisses Hernandez, a co-executive director of the decarceration group La Defensa and a co-chair of the Reimagine L.A. campaign built around that ballot initiative, Measure J, told me in a recent Zoom interview.

If passed in November by voters in the nation’s most populous county, Measure J would amend the county charter to require that at least 10 percent of the roughly $8.8 billion in locally generated revenues be set aside every year for community investment and alternatives to incarceration like mental health treatment, substance abuse services, and counseling and rehabilitation programs. By prohibiting these specific funds from being spent on jails, law enforcement, and the court system—which already account for a disproportionate amount of spending—it would move toward accomplishing what many activists across the country have been calling for: a government that spends its resources on housing, health care, and community instead of just cops. Its passage would be historic in Los Angeles County, but it would also potentially create a road map for communities across the country. Or at least that’s what its organizers hope.

The measure, though characterized by opponents as a rash, “knee jerk” reaction to police brutality protests, grew out of an existing movement to reform the criminal justice system in Los Angeles County, which operates the world’s largest jail system and one of its deadliest, most well-funded sheriff’s departments. Anti-carceral activists including Hernandez made huge strides last year when they pushed the county to cancel plans to build two massive correctional facilities that would have collectively detained more than 5,000 people and cost more than $2 billion. At the same time, they also spurred the county to commission a report, published in March, on alternatives to incarceration. “That’s I think where we saw the seeds of Measure J, because they met for over a year, they came in with a number of recommendations that were adopted by the board,” said Sheila Kuehl, supervisor for the county’s third district. “It’s really those groups who were working together that recognized that it was very difficult to enact reform for the long-term.”