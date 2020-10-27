The Ballot Initiative That Could Change How You Think About Defunding the Police

If the movement to rethink policing and incarceration was well underway last year, then it only gained momentum—and a new sense of urgency—following Floyd’s murder, when thousands of protesters poured into the streets of Los Angeles, prompting Mayor Eric Garcetti to call in 1,000 armed troops from the national guard, despite his previous assurance that he wouldn’t. Protesters had reasons to be angry: L.A. officers from the police and sheriff’s department had killed 18 people, nearly all of whom were Black or Latinx, within the first five months of 2020 alone—and more than 200 people over the last five years, according to a database compiled by the Los Angeles Times. The killings didn’t stop after the protests: Since June, law enforcement officers in L.A. County have killed 11 people, according to the Times’ count, including 18-year-old Andres Guardado and 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee, both of whom were shot in the back multiple times. The county has declined to prosecute any of the officers involved. All of this unfolded against a backdrop of surging wage inequality, skyrocketing rents, and a homelessness crisis that in the past year ballooned by more than 12 percent, affecting more than 66,000 people—roughly a quarter of whom experience serious mental illness.

Measure J “is a reflection of what our values are in this moment of a pandemic, but even beyond that, we should be investing in people’s health, people’s housing, and alternatives to incarceration,” said Hernandez, who has cropped bleached-blonde hair and speaks with the rapid determination of a person familiar with getting her point across under a time cap—the kind of constraint you see at public hearings and policy meetings. When she first began approaching the Board of Supervisors in 2015 about shifting funding away from the largest jail system in the world, “nobody gave a fuck about that. Literally, it went from one ear and out the other, and that was it.”

Measure J “is a reflection of what our values are in this moment of a pandemic, but even beyond that; we should be investing in people’s health, people’s housing, and alternatives to incarceration.”

Hernandez’s path to anti-carceral activism began with her witnessing friends end up in jail for marijuana convictions—“Their lives still haven’t recovered because of that.” It inspired her to get her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, with the intent of becoming a cop. “I was like, you know what? I could be the cop that doesn’t arrest people. I could be the cop that helps people and gets them some of the support they need,” she said. It was a course on criminology that introduced her to anti-capitalist critiques of criminalization that changed her mind. It was there that she first saw policing as a deeply entrenched institution—something bigger than her own good intentions. “As one person you could not change an institution,” she said.