The Trump Campaign’s Farcical Attempt to Steal an Election

In the chaos following Fox News’s decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden on election night, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adult doll Jared Kushner got to work. He picked up the phone to try to find a “James Baker figure,” per The New York Times, to lead the president’s legal strategy in states that he was losing by tightening margins.

That Kushner’s mind jumped to Baker was not surprising. The former secretary of state led George W. Bush’s ruthless legal strategy during the Florida recount, and in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, the nation was gripped by Bush v. Gore nightmares. With voting changes brought about by the pandemic and tight elections in several states, it was easy to imagine a kind of nationalized version of Florida in the 2000 election: Bush v. Gore 2, this time in a half-dozen states or more.

The president and his team, moreover, spent the weeks before the election flexing, particularly after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court. The GOP would aggressively challenge any alleged funny business that occurred—like Joe Biden getting more votes—with a raft of lawyers. This, after all, is what Republicans do, and Barrett and fellow Justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts all worked on Bush v. Gore.

