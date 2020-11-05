The Trump Campaign’s Farcical Attempt to Steal an Election

The president and his team, moreover, spent the weeks before the election flexing, particularly after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court. The GOP would aggressively challenge any alleged funny business that occurred—like Joe Biden getting more votes—with a raft of lawyers. This, after all, is what Republicans do, and Barrett and fellow Justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts all worked on Bush v. Gore.



But Kushner’s desperate search for a legal consigliere was also telling—and pathetic. Despite its posturing, the Trump campaign’s vaunted legal strategy appears to have been a paper tiger. A day after the election, the president was engaged in an absurd game of whack-a-mole, claiming that the vote must continue to be counted in states where he was losing and must stop immediately in places where he was winning. By midday, Kushner had, apparently, found his Baker: Borat 2 star Rudy Giuliani, who is, notably, not an election lawyer. Despite its chest-pounding threats, the Trump campaign’s attempt at recreating Bush v. Gore has, thus far, been a dud. First, the 2000 election played out as tragedy. Now it’s playing out as farce.



Nowhere has this been clearer than in the protests that have popped up in vote-counting locations in Michigan, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, among others. In 2000, the “Brooks Brothers Riot,” a seemingly spontaneous protest actually made up of GOP operatives (including Roger Stone), lawyers, and staffers, broke out at a pivotal moment in Florida’s recount. With Miami-Dade county about to embark on a recount that would have likely favored Democrat Al Gore, the rioters alleged that the election was being stolen. The stunt worked. Officials counted fewer votes than they originally intended to, and Florida—and the election—went to George W. Bush.

