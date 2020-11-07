The Tragedy of Joe Biden’s Triumph

An unshakeable feature of the last four years has been this heavy, crushing incredulity that Donald Trump managed to become president. A lot of things had to go right for him at once, and he was incapable of recreating that stroke of luck in 2020. But it might be even more remarkable that Joe Biden managed to do it as well. After all, Trump was an extremely famous TV billionaire, and proved over and over that his core of support, about 40 percent of registered voters, would wade through fire or ice for him. Trump is the sort of man that America rewards: born rich, a criminal and a fraud, vicious and cruel to most people in his life, willing to do anything to win, and completely oblivious to his own failures. People like that do well here. In hindsight, it feels inevitable that he became president.

Biden, meanwhile, ended his 2008 campaign after finishing fifth in Iowa, having earlier called the man who would be president “clean and articulate.” He flunked out of running in 1988, too. Even as late as the first month of voting in this year’s primary, it seemed as if his campaign was dead; it was only the intervention of the Democratic establishment, following his win in South Carolina, that catapulted him to victory. He didn’t have a signature policy, or even much skill as a politician. His campaign speeches were rambling, more likely to involve a story about his teenage leg hair or San Francisco’s gay bathhouses than an accurate description of how his policy would help Americans pay for health care or college. In a debate, he answered a question about the legacy of slavery by rambling about record players and Venezuela. Whatever his skills were, he is no one’s picture of a polished, charismatic, or energetic politician. He’s certainly no Barack Obama.



How did Biden end up in a position to run for president in the first place, let alone winning the White House (as several networks declared on Saturday)? The more immediate answer is that his Republican opponent was Donald Trump.

