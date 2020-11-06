Trump’s Divorce From Fox News Is Getting Ugly

That will undoubtedly be true, but the last several days have shown that the transition will hardly be seamless. Fox News has been a frequent target of Trump’s, in large part because of its news division, which he deems insufficiently loyal—it is, after all, not as rabidly partisan as programming like Fox & Friends or Tucker Carlson Tonight. Anything less than total devotion is not enough for the president. Chris Wallace’s abysmal performance as moderator in the first debate was inexplicably seen by the White House as proof of the news side’s bias—by ineptly trying to get the president to stop interrupting Biden, Wallace was shielding the Democrat. In the days leading up to the election, Trump whined that Fox News was airing too many negative ads about him and not doing enough to aid his reelection battle.



The decision to call Arizona for Biden late on election night has turned the network into Trump’s public enemy number one. After the call was made, the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was deployed to beg Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch to reverse the decision. The network’s decision desk refused and has stuck by the call, though the margins in the state have tightened significantly. For Trump, it was proof that Fox News and Murdoch were against him. “Why do you think Rupert attacks me so often?” he reportedly asked Newsmax founder Chris Ruddy. “Rupert always tells me to my face that he loves me, but I guess he doesn’t.”



Fox News’s opinion-side programming has tried to clean up the mess—its hosts, including Carlson and Hannity, have questioned the decision to call Arizona so early. Both have devoted significant chunks of programming to baseless allegations of voter fraud. And not long after Trump’s sons called for more support from Republican elected officials on Thursday, they hosted GOP Senators Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and Lindsey Graham, all of whom cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election. Graham pushed on state legislatures to send pro-Trump electors in states that Biden is winning to the Electoral College; Hannity, meanwhile, has become obsessed with re-rerunning the Pennsylvania election. But Fox News has nevertheless become a punching bag on the right. Armed protesters massed outside Maricopa County’s vote-counting center chanted, “Fox News sucks!” on Wednesday evening.

