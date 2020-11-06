Trump’s Divorce From Fox News Is Getting Ugly

Over the last four days, Fox News’s normal hierarchy has been inverted. Ordinarily, its opinion side—anchored by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham—is the network’s beating heart, an engine powering large portions of right-wing media. Narratives spouted by these figures are embraced everywhere on the right; under Donald Trump’s presidency they have, at times, dictated government policy. Fox News might be, in effect, state television under Trump, but it has taken an active, rather than a passive role.

But ever since votes began to be tabulated, its news division has had much of the power, changing the tenor of the network’s coverage. Though still tinged with Fox’s dominant ideology, it has covered the election that is actually happening: a legitimate one that Joe Biden is winning. Trump’s authoritarian attempts to cast doubt on the results have been batted down, albeit without the gusto of other networks. Fox News has become a cathartic place for liberals: You can watch the president lose on his favorite network.



Present since its inception, the tension between Fox’s news and opinion programming was never greater than it has been over the past four years. But the 2020 election is pushing it to its breaking point. Now, the news side’s decision to call Arizona for Biden early has put it in direct conflict with the president, his allies, and supporters—it went from Trump’s preferred network to his scapegoat in a matter of hours. That conflict between Fox News and Trump points to a rockier then anticipated future for Fox News—and larger fissures within the Republican Party.

