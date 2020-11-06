Racial Tolerance Was on the Ballot—and Won

Next door in Mississippi, voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of a new state flag to replace the one discarded by state lawmakers earlier this year. Mississippi’s previous state flag was the last in the Union to feature the Confederate battle emblem, a highly visible reminder of the state’s segregationist past. The new flag, which was designed by a commission chosen by state leaders that included tribal leaders, features a magnolia blossom (the state flower) as well as a five-point star that symbolizes the state’s indigenous communities. It sailed to victory with more than 70 percent of the vote. (Had it lost, the state would’ve simply chosen a new design instead of returning to the old one.)

In the Northeast, Rhode Island became the first state to change its name after joining the Union. Though the state is most commonly known as just “Rhode Island,” its full legal name was the State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations. The amendment removes “and Providence Plantations,” which state lawmakers viewed as too closely associated with slavery in the American cultural lexicon. Rhode Islanders previously considered changing the state’s name in a 2010 referendum but decided against it; the state legislature pushed this second attempt earlier this year after the death of George Floyd.

Utahns approved two constitutional amendments that also carried symbolic weight. Amendment A will revise the state’s constitution to replace terms like “husband” or “wife” or gendered pronouns with gender-neutral language. Amendment C tightens Utah’s state constitutional ban on slavery by forbidding it as a punishment for a crime. While the Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery and involuntary servitude at the federal level in 1865, it included an exception “as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The proposed amendment from Utah lawmakers removes the exception from its similarly worded state-level ban. Voters in Nebraska also approved a similar anti-slavery amendment this week.