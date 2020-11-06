Racial Tolerance Was on the Ballot—and Won

The defining story of the 2020 election is, of course, Joe Biden’s apparent victory over Donald Trump. Though Democrats fell short of a once-in-a-generation landslide victory, they convinced a substantial majority of voters to reject an irredeemable racist. But voters across America, from reliably blue states in the Northeast to ruby-red bastions in the South, also came out in favor of multiracial democracy in more subtle ways—even as they sometimes backed candidates with less tolerant views.

In Alabama, roughly two-thirds of voters supported Amendment 4, which will rewrite the state’s constitution to excise racist and obsolete language. As a product of the Jim Crow era, Alabama’s 1901 Constitution includes a number of provisions that no longer carry legal force but remain on the books. Section 256, for example, says that “no child of either race shall be permitted to attend a school of the other race.” Section 102 forbids the state legislature from passing laws that “authorize or legalize any marriage between any white person and a negro, or descendant of a negro.” Alabama won’t rewrite the constitution from whole cloth, but the state will now “recompile” it without the bigoted provisions.

Next door in Mississippi, voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of a new state flag to replace the one discarded by state lawmakers earlier this year. Mississippi’s previous state flag was the last in the Union to feature the Confederate battle emblem, a highly visible reminder of the state’s segregationist past. The new flag, which was designed by a commission chosen by state leaders that included tribal leaders, features a magnolia blossom (the state flower) as well as a five-point star that symbolizes the state’s indigenous communities. It sailed to victory with more than 70 percent of the vote. (Had it lost, the state would’ve simply chosen a new design instead of returning to the old one.)