Moderate Democrats Can Call the Green New Deal Whatever They Want

During a recent Axios on HBO interview, Jon Ossoff, the perpetual Democratic candidate who faces Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue in a January runoff election, was asked whether he supports a suite of left-wing policies. The first item on the interviewer’s list, the Green New Deal, earned a quick “no” from Ossoff, who smirked at times as he declared his opposition to most of the progressive agenda. Medicare for All, abolishing ICE, defunding the police, expanding the Supreme Court: no, no, no, no.

But here’s why policy discussions shouldn’t be framed as a series of rapid-fire yes/no questions: Ossoff’s opposition to the Green New Deal reveals next to nothing about his actual views on climate change. On his website, as it happens, he calls for “rapidly transitioning to clean energy sources, dramatically reducing carbon emissions, and increasing energy efficiency.” This can be accomplished, he says, by a “historic infrastructure plan that includes massive investments in clean energy, energy efficiency, and environmental protection.”



A huge infrastructure plan, you say? One that reduces emissions while also providing well-paying jobs? That sounds mighty familiar. Ossoff clearly endorses something Green New Deal–ish, but, like many Democrats in his position, he can’t find the words (or the courage) to say so.