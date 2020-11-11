Moderate Democrats Can Call the Green New Deal Whatever They Want

These attacks have not entirely succeeded. Polling from Data for Progress shows high levels of support for the Green New Deal, including a majority of respondents in Ossoff’s Georgia. But other polls have indicated that Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the left-wing “Squad” are unpopular in swing states: Ossoff may have good reason to distance himself from a policy associated with that wing of the party, even if the Green New Deal isn’t toxic itself.

Faced with this bind, moderate Democrats like Ossoff have chosen to denounce the Green New Deal even while agreeing with its core principles. Biden leads the way in this regard, insisting during a debate with President Trump that he did not support the Green New Deal but rather the “Biden Green Deal.” It went unsaid that Biden’s climate plan includes many of the same ideas as the Green New Deal.

This is not hypocrisy, necessarily. It’s not clear whether shying away from the Green New Deal helped Biden in the states that delivered him the presidency, and it’s not obvious that doing so will help Ossoff this winter. But if his campaign has sound reasons for believing it will, Ossoff can say whatever he thinks he needs to say to win a tight race in a red state. If he wins, though, he should be held to his promise to support a “historic infrastructure plan” that reduces emissions.