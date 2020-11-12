The Case for Prosecuting Trump and His Cronies

Biden often framed this presidential election as a “battle for the soul of the nation.” Now he faces a choice about how far to press that fight. Trump is no ordinary defendant, and prosecuting a defeated political rival is not a line to be crossed lightly, in any democratic society. Biden, whose approach to power is more institutionalist than radical, may be reluctant to press charges against a former president. But the culture of lawlessness Trump unleashed—and his own attempts to arrest foes on baseless grounds—justify such extraordinary measures. If Biden truly wants to move the country forward, he needs to show that there are consequences for the misdeeds perpetrated under Trump. Only by revisiting this grim chapter in American history, and by penalizing those who broke the law, can this country move forward.

Federal prosecutors have already identified two potential offenses committed by Trump himself. In 2018, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to charges that he had violated campaign finance law by making a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016. In his guilty plea, he said that he had acted “in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” obliquely implicating Trump. In his report last year, Special Counsel Robert Mueller outlined 10 incidents when Trump may have committed obstruction of justice during the Russia investigation. And while Mueller ultimately declined to recommend charges because of questions about the constitutionality of indicting a sitting president, that hurdle would no longer apply after January 20.

Those episodes represent the floor, not the ceiling, of Trump’s potential criminal exposure. Federal prosecutors will undoubtedly be interested in the intersection between his business relationships and official acts. Trump, brushing aside warnings from ethics experts during the transition four years ago, never fully divested from his business empire, paying close attention to the financial health of properties like his hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., and his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. They operated as a gaudy Versailles of sorts for the president, where those seeking favors from the government could spend freely for a shot at bending Trump’s ear, perhaps in violation of federal bribery laws. After he won the presidency in 2016, Mar-a-Lago doubled its membership fee to $200,000.