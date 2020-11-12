The Case for Prosecuting Trump and His Cronies

Up until five years ago, the criminalization of one’s political opponents was patently taboo in the United States. Presidential candidates did not haphazardly accuse their rivals of criminal behavior; incumbents did not threaten to jail their opposition or try to wield the Justice Department as a cudgel against their foes. Such rhetoric and tactics smacked of authoritarian nations overseas, not a mature, functional democracy.

But five years is a long time. President-elect Joe Biden will succeed the most corrupt president in American history by virtually any metric. President Donald Trump presided over the degradation of the rule of law, doled out favors to wealthy allies in exchange for their support, and misused government resources for personal gain, bilking at least $8 million from the government and his own supporters over the last four years. Though not all of Trump’s sins may amount to violations of federal law, it is hard to imagine that none of them did.

Biden often framed this presidential election as a “battle for the soul of the nation.” Now he faces a choice about how far to press that fight. Trump is no ordinary defendant, and prosecuting a defeated political rival is not a line to be crossed lightly, in any democratic society. Biden, whose approach to power is more institutionalist than radical, may be reluctant to press charges against a former president. But the culture of lawlessness Trump unleashed—and his own attempts to arrest foes on baseless grounds—justify such extraordinary measures. If Biden truly wants to move the country forward, he needs to show that there are consequences for the misdeeds perpetrated under Trump. Only by revisiting this grim chapter in American history, and by penalizing those who broke the law, can this country move forward.