No one should feel ashamed for being worried about the state of America’s electoral democracy right now. This weekend, candidate Joe Biden became President-elect Joe Biden after securing the Electoral College votes needed to win the 2020 presidential election. Ever since that moment, President Donald Trump and his enablers have endeavored to undermine the nation’s faith in those results by piling up a portfolio of quixotic legal challenges and undertaking a series of illiberal stunts to suggest he may not yield power. As a result, a black cloud has settled over the psychic landscape.

Trump has piled up a multitude of harms over the course of his tenure. During that time, he’s also racked up any number of threats upon which he never followed through. What Trump threatens now does not appear to be the total collapse of democracy, but it’s not nothing. I warned earlier this week that this would be a very dangerous period in the life of the Trump administration. So while I’ll endeavor to settle some nerves in the paragraphs to come, let no one feel like their concerns are unfounded.

Let’s start with the obvious: Trump’s paths to a second term are phantasmal. Biden is on track to win every state Hillary Clinton won in 2016, as well as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. While recounts can shift the results of a race—typically by a few hundred votes here or there—Biden leads by at least 10,000 votes in Arizona and Georgia as of Wednesday, and by at least 50,000 votes in the other three states. There is no precedent in American history for a recount to change vote totals by those margins, and there is no reason to believe these recounts would be any different. Even Karl Rove, in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, concluded that Trump’s hopes were for naught. Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker similarly assessed the president’s chances as approximately nil.