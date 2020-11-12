What happens next? Trump often claimed before the election that he expected the Supreme Court to intervene on his behalf in litigation over absentee ballots. But most legal observers, myself included, strongly doubt that even the court’s conservatives would be willing to hand him the election. The cases that Trumpworld has managed to gin up so far are objectively weak. Moreover, there isn’t a clear mechanism by which the justices could change the outcome of the election. The only case before the justices at the moment is a dispute over mail ballots in Pennsylvania that arrived three days after Election Day. According to the state, only 10,000 ballots fall into this category; they have yet to be counted so their loss wouldn’t affect Biden’s lead, which passed 50,000 votes on Wednesday.

I am even more skeptical that a majority of justices would embrace a flawed reading of the Constitution that would allow state legislatures to unilaterally overturn presidential election results. Even beyond the Supreme Court, any pathway to overturn the election results with competing slates of electors would still be stymied by a combination of Democratic secretaries of state, Democratic governors, and the Democratic-led House of Representatives. Losing Arizona and Georgia, the only states with a GOP trifecta that were won by Biden, wouldn’t be enough to pull him below 270 votes. As The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent noted in a comprehensive takedown on Wednesday, this whole thing simply isn’t likely to happen.

Just because Trump’s attacks on the election aren’t going to keep him in the White House doesn’t mean they’re harmless.

Just because Trump’s attacks on the election aren’t going to keep him in the White House doesn’t mean they’re harmless. According to one poll conducted after last week’s election, roughly 70 percent of Republicans don’t think that the election was “free and fair,” reflecting the extent to which the onslaught of disinformation from Trumpworld and its conservative media allies have poisoned the atmosphere. It is possible that these numbers will improve after Biden is sworn in on January 20 and passions settle. They also might not. Americans once viewed their democratic process as the pride and envy of the world. That self-confidence is not the first thing that Trump stole from the country over the past four years, but it will likely be one of the last.