Trump Has Never Been More Dangerous Than He Is Now

Joe Biden is the president-elect of the United States. But we are now in President Trump’s lame-duck period, a roughly two-and-a-half-month interregnum that the country must endure before Biden takes the oath of office to become the nation’s forty-sixth president. Until then, Trump retains control of the executive branch. His appointees remain in charge of federal departments and agencies; his orders to civil servants and the military carry legal weight and force; American diplomats around the world carry out foreign policy on his behalf.

In stable times, the lame-duck period between Election Day and Inauguration Day is relatively orderly. Departing administrations wrap up their final policy goals as top officials ready themselves for life outside of Washington. Incoming presidents rush to line up their Cabinet and top White House appointments, while hundreds of staffers prepare for a smooth assumption of power. Federal law outlines how agencies are supposed to plan for such a transition months in advance; that below-the-radar process reportedly has been ongoing, so far without significant hindrance.

This year, however, Trump’s self-interested approach to wielding power could lead to a more chaotic transition than Americans are used to experiencing. Perhaps the greatest constraint on his behavior over the past four years was the knowledge that he would need to run for reelection this year. Now that burden is lifted. Trump is, in some ways, freer to act without fear of political consequences than at any other point in his tenure. The consequences from that flexibility—or perhaps impunity—could be profound.