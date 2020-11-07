Trump Has Never Been More Dangerous Than He Is Now

This year, however, Trump’s self-interested approach to wielding power could lead to a more chaotic transition than Americans are used to experiencing. Perhaps the greatest constraint on his behavior over the past four years was the knowledge that he would need to run for reelection this year. Now that burden is lifted. Trump is, in some ways, freer to act without fear of political consequences than at any other point in his tenure. The consequences from that flexibility—or perhaps impunity—could be profound.

Among the top concerns for an incoming Biden administration are the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recession. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin failed to reach a deal on a stimulus bill before Election Day. Prior to election day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned that such a deal might not be possible until 2021. Trump himself may also be little help. He already broke off negotiations with Pelosi at one point in October when such a bill may have bolstered his political fortunes; now he might see little personal incentive to push lawmakers to pass a stimulus bill—or for him even to sign one—if Biden will ultimately reap the rewards of recovery.

Another danger is that Trump’s laissez-faire approach to the pandemic in recent months will only harden, even as a third wave of infections surges across the country. Last month, The Washington Post reported that the White House hadn’t spent an estimated $9 billion allocated for Covid-19 testing despite the urging of public health figures like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. Trump’s disinterest in confronting the pandemic only seemed to grow after he was hospitalized with the virus in October, when he repeatedly told supporters on the campaign trail that the nation was “rounding the corner” and asserted that a vaccine would be imminent. As the nation braces for a dark winter, that disinterest could be one of the virus’s greatest allies.