Hayao Miyazaki’s Viral Stories

I may not have written my King Lear during the pandemic, but I certainly have told a lot of stories. This is because I spend my days minding a six-year-old. Since we have nothing else to do but entertain each other, I tell her stories as I fix her lunch or as we walk around the neighborhood. Perhaps it is less that we tell ourselves stories in order to live than to pass the time, like the character-narrators in The Decameron who regale each other with stories every night while Florence is being ravaged by the Black Plague. But unlike them, I don’t have the imaginative wherewithal to invent stories of my own, so when the plea for a yarn is made, I fall back on the tried and true: “Once upon a time there was a Hobbit named Frodo Baggins.…”

Lucky for me that I am decently familiar with the lore of The Lord of the Rings, since children have so many questions about the various other worlds that the people in our world have conjured up. “Where do orcs come from?” she might ask. “Well, they were once elves who were tortured and corrupted by the Dark Lord,” I say. Every movie we watch, every book we read, spawns a whole galaxy of little stories that are told and retold as we cycle through the days that all feel like one interminable day, a strange pocket outside time that, in my house anyway, swims like a fish tank with legends and fantasies. I’m not sure what I expected fatherhood to be like, but somehow it did not involve delineating, for the umpteenth time, the familial relationship between Draco Malfoy and Bellatrix LeStrange.

The way women are depicted in stories has emerged as something of a roadblock to our pure enjoyment of them. When we went through a phase of Greek myths, for example, we had to abort an attempt to read an abridged version of The Iliad because it was just too complicated to explain that Agamemnon and Achilles were fighting over a concubine slave. The Norse myth phase went better, since she found a favorite character in Hel, the half-corpse, half-beauty who rules the underworld. She is now crazy for stories from the Bible, though she doesn’t understand why it is Eve, and not Adam, who eats the forbidden fruit and condemns humankind to exile from paradise, or why it is Lot’s wife, and not Lot himself, who is turned into a pillar of salt. “Why is it always the woman?” she pouts, and I have no answer for her except to underscore that this is just one of many, many reasons we are not religious.