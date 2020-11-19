Hayao Miyazaki’s Viral Stories

The way women are depicted in stories has emerged as something of a roadblock to our pure enjoyment of them. When we went through a phase of Greek myths, for example, we had to abort an attempt to read an abridged version of The Iliad because it was just too complicated to explain that Agamemnon and Achilles were fighting over a concubine slave. The Norse myth phase went better, since she found a favorite character in Hel, the half-corpse, half-beauty who rules the underworld. She is now crazy for stories from the Bible, though she doesn’t understand why it is Eve, and not Adam, who eats the forbidden fruit and condemns humankind to exile from paradise, or why it is Lot’s wife, and not Lot himself, who is turned into a pillar of salt. “Why is it always the woman?” she pouts, and I have no answer for her except to underscore that this is just one of many, many reasons we are not religious.

I have discovered, now that I am both a part-time homeschooler and a dispenser of stories, that I possess a pedagogic bent, as I imagine most writers do—that I take great pleasure in explaining, elucidating, driving the point home. (As William Gass once wrote, “I realized that when I woke in the morning, I rose from bed only to ask the world if it had any questions.”) One recent Saturday evening, when I had downed a couple glasses of wine and was really feeling the significance of the Western storytelling tradition, I explained to her that, misogyny aside, the stories of the Bible were vital to understanding those queer creatures known as human beings, who are just as enigmatic as elves or orcs; that these ancient stories reveal to us, in all their obdurate mystery, who we are. It was admittedly a bit high-flown for a six-year-old, whose attention seemed wholly absorbed by the marshmallows bobbing in her cup of hot chocolate, but it was one of the many seeds that parents strew about, germinating away somewhere in the fertile brains of their children.

Thankfully we have other traditions to draw on, too, ones where the creatures are not so fallen. Her first love was Hayao Miyazaki, whose animated films are blessedly full of girls who are both extraordinarily heroic and thoroughly ordinary. Unlike their sensually curved Hollywood counterparts, they look like actual girls, ranging from plump toddlers (May from My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo from Ponyo) to the kind of beanpole kid (Satsuki from My Neighbor Totoro, Chihiro from Spirited Away) that my daughter is rapidly becoming. The heroines of her pandemic-era infatuations—Princess Mononoke and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind—are more adolescent, though they are still boyish and doing what older generations would have called boyish things: i.e., saving the world.