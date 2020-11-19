Liberal change, when it happens, is incremental and controversial. Passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 helped fuel the Tea Party movement and the loss of a House majority for the remainder of Barack Obama’s presidency. Crafted without a vote to spare in Congress, Obamacare has legislative flaws that normally would have been fixed long ago. But Republican obstructionism has meant that the legislation is again facing judicial scrutiny and possibly could be upended by the new six-to-three Supreme Court majority, though the legislation’s survival appears likely after oral arguments in November.

Still, in spite of the disappointing political landscape Biden will face in January, he does come into power with a popular mandate. The slow pace of the election returns has meant that the full dimensions of Biden’s victory have not been appreciated. On his third bid for the White House, Biden has matched Trump’s 2016 electoral vote total of 306—an achievement that once prompted the former reality-show host to breathlessly claim, “We had a massive landslide victory ... in the Electoral College.” And the popular vote numbers suggest that, when the final ballots from California and New York are tallied, Biden will end up winning by a larger percentage margin than any candidate in this century aside from Barack Obama in 2008.

But it was in congressional races and state legislative battles where the Democrats took a major hit. The disappointment was particularly acute in the Senate contests, where misleading polls and a lopsided Democratic fundraising advantage created unsustainable expectations. There’s still a Hail Mary scenario for Democrats to engineer a split Senate, if they manage to win both seats in the January runoff Senate elections in Georgia. And behind the apparent hold-the-line victory for Mitch McConnell’s Senate majority, there’s a reminder of how deeply polarized the electorate remains: Susan Collins in Maine was the only GOP incumbent reelected in a state that Biden carried.

It will take time and rigorous analysis of voting patterns to develop a firm understanding of why Biden’s coattails were clipped at the polls by an aggressively manic tailor. There’s a range of intriguing theories to test. One holds that never-Trump Republicans voted for Biden before returning to their GOP proclivities in congressional races; another suggests that a significant number of Americans prefer divided government. It is also conceivable that down-ballot Democrats were hurt by the Biden campaign’s decision to curtail its ground game because of Covid. Personally, I’m left wondering whether the heavy Democratic emphasis on early voting by mail meant that some voters felt they didn’t know enough to cast ballots in nonpresidential races.