In truth, though, the notion that the nation would pivot from Donald Trump’s America to a social-democratic dreamscape always reflected a misreading of political history. Only at rare moments in the past century have the Democrats possessed the votes on Capitol Hill to dramatically revamp American society. What made the New Deal possible was just such a rout of the GOP in Washington: From 1935 to 1939, the Democrats held three times as many House seats as the Republicans—and by 1937, there was a pitiful band of just 16 GOP senators. In similar fashion, LBJ was blessed with two-thirds majorities in both the House and the Senate when Congress approved the Voting Rights Act and Medicare in 1965.

Liberal change, when it happens, is incremental and controversial. Passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 helped fuel the Tea Party movement and the loss of a House majority for the remainder of Barack Obama’s presidency. Crafted without a vote to spare in Congress, Obamacare has legislative flaws that normally would have been fixed long ago. But Republican obstructionism has meant that the legislation is again facing judicial scrutiny and possibly could be upended by the new six-to-three Supreme Court majority, though the legislation’s survival appears likely after oral arguments in November.

Still, in spite of the disappointing political landscape Biden will face in January, he does come into power with a popular mandate. The slow pace of the election returns has meant that the full dimensions of Biden’s victory have not been appreciated. On his third bid for the White House, Biden has matched Trump’s 2016 electoral vote total of 306—an achievement that once prompted the former reality-show host to breathlessly claim, “We had a massive landslide victory ... in the Electoral College.” And the popular vote numbers suggest that, when the final ballots from California and New York are tallied, Biden will end up winning by a larger percentage margin than any candidate in this century aside from Barack Obama in 2008.