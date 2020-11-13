The Supreme Court Is in Charge Now

And then there is how the court handles the Biden administration itself. Biden will be the first Democratic president in decades to enter the White House without Democratic control of the House and the Senate, curbing his ability to implement key parts of his agenda. Unless his predictions about a post-Trump epiphany among Republicans prove true, Biden may find himself reliant on executive orders and regulatory changes to carry out Democratic policy goals on immigration, health care, and climate change.

Those efforts would be met with legal challenges no matter the Supreme Court’s makeup. But the court’s bolstered conservative bloc makes it an even more fraught proposition than for his former running mate Barack Obama, or even for Donald Trump. With six votes, conservative legal campaigns to undermine what they call the “administrative state”—the medley of federal departments and agencies with regulatory powers—may only intensify. The years ahead could see major Supreme Court rulings that give courts greater leeway to review federal regulations, limit the government’s power to make sweeping climate change rules, and even rule that Congress delegated too much of its own power in executive branch agencies.

All of this is to say that if the court’s conservative majority wanted to move fast and break things, they would have few practical checks on their ability to do so. In one sense, it would be hard to blame them. After all, the conservative legal movement spent a half-century working toward a Supreme Court that would engrave its worldview into constitutional law. But there are also other considerations at play. Many Americans are more familiar with a more conciliatory version of the Supreme Court than what could lie ahead. Under Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony Kennedy, the court drifted rightward while leaving the status quo intact on abortion rights and other major social issues.

If the justices wanted it, the Supreme Court could act as a force for American social and political cohesion instead of a factor in its destabilization. It could avoid groundbreaking rulings on the nation’s cultural fault lines, at least for a few years, and take a wait-and-see approach to a president who is calling for reconciliation instead of revanchism. To do otherwise would risk the prospect of outraged Democrats capturing the Senate in 2022 on a platform of reining in a renegade Supreme Court, and the court-packing debate starting anew. I am skeptical that the court will show this level of foresight over the next few years. But it never hurts to hope.