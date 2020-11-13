The Supreme Court Is in Charge Now

With Roberts displaced, it’s unclear which of the conservative justices will take his place as the Supreme Court’s figurative fulcrum. Indeed, it’s more likely that different justices will play that role in different areas of the law. Gorsuch might tack toward the liberal wing in Fourth Amendment cases from time to time, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh may diverge from his conservative colleagues in cases involving Sixth Amendment rights and racial discrimination in jury selection. It will be at least a year before court observers can discern where the court’s relative center now lies; what matters now is that this center will be substantially further to the right than it has been in recent decades.

Either way, the conservatives are in control of the high court for at least a generation, if not longer. Some proponents of court-packing suggest that the mere threat of adding additional seats to the Supreme Court could well serve as a deterrent of sorts against the Supreme Court’s six-justice conservative majority—a way to pressure the court from pursuing sharp, sudden changes in American law. This theory shall, for the time being, go untested; voters have chosen unilateral disarmament. Without the threat of court-packing, we will soon find out if the Supreme Court pursues the long-sought goals of the conservative legal movement in an unconstrained way.

Foremost among them is the demolition of abortion rights. There has been an ongoing debate in some legal circles about whether the conservative justices would try to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey outright, or if they would avoid the potential blowback by simply ruling in favor of state-level restrictions on abortion until Roe and Casey offered virtually no protections. With Barrett’s ascension, the odds that the court will have the votes to overturn Roe and Casey altogether have jumped substantially.