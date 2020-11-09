There’s a Lot We Don’t Know About the Promising Covid Vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech, a German biotechnology company, announced Monday that their coronavirus vaccine may be 90 percent effective at preventing Covid-19, according to early results. Although experts cautioned that more detailed results need to be released, they see it as a very promising development both for this vaccine and for other vaccines under development. It’s the first step in the monumentally complicated process of getting the population vaccinated—but only the first step. Manufacturing and distributing the vaccine will be just as challenging.

The two companies said in a press release that 94 participants in their phase 3 trial have had confirmed cases of Covid-19, but the vast majority of those confirmed cases happened among subjects receiving the placebo. These results have not been featured in a peer-reviewed publication, which is not especially surprising, since the trial is ongoing and the independent monitoring board may not have even shared all of the results with the companies yet.

However, these scant details leave the vaccine-desperate public with a lot of unanswered questions. For instance, how well does the vaccine prevent serious illness? The companies said it is effective at preventing the disease, Covid-19, but that means it may still be possible to be infected by the virus, SARS-CoV-2. These preliminary results focus on those who developed serious illness, but how many people in the trial have had asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases? And if 10 percent of the confirmed cases were among participants who received the vaccine, did it lessen the severity of their illness? Beyond the effectiveness of the vaccine itself, getting it to the people who need it is guaranteed to be a monumental task.