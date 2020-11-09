There’s a Lot We Don’t Know About the Promising Covid Vaccine

However, these scant details leave the vaccine-desperate public with a lot of unanswered questions. For instance, how well does the vaccine prevent serious illness? The companies said it is effective at preventing the disease, Covid-19, but that means it may still be possible to be infected by the virus, SARS-CoV-2. These preliminary results focus on those who developed serious illness, but how many people in the trial have had asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases? And if 10 percent of the confirmed cases were among participants who received the vaccine, did it lessen the severity of their illness? Beyond the effectiveness of the vaccine itself, getting it to the people who need it is guaranteed to be a monumental task.

In spite of these unsettled questions, experts are cautiously optimistic about what these results could mean for this and for other Covid-19 vaccines. “My initial reaction is that this is excellent news,” said Dr. Andrea Cox, a professor in the infectious diseases division at Johns Hopkins University. “It’s a small number of people who are infected, and the trial is not complete,” she cautioned, but even if later infections make that percentage lower, it’s still encouraging that the vaccine seems to be working well. “We really can do pretty well with a vaccine that is even 60 percent effective,” she said, a point that other experts have also made.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University, agreed. “It’s very encouraging,” she said. “I think there’s still a long way to go. This is based on an interim analysis and they haven’t actually showed the data,” she said, but “if it holds up in a larger population of people, that’s still a huge public health win.”