The Tangled Legacy of James Beard

Twenty further books followed, and though he went on to augment his success in other venues, such as the James Beard Cooking School, it was above all as a cookbook author that Beard cemented his reputation as the garrulous doyen of American cooking. It’s difficult to imagine a writer today being allowed the time to develop as Beard did: His “platform” as a virgin author was relatively slim, sales weren’t much better, and it wasn’t until The James Beard Cookbook came out in 1959 that Beard enjoyed his first genuine commercial and critical hit. The relative leniency of the postwar publishing environment gave him the space to perfect an identifiable philosophy of food, and New York granted him access to a network of patrons willing to fund the frequent European tours he took to nourish his culinary imagination. The tenets of that philosophy have become, in subsequent decades, relatively commonplace: freshness, seasonality, an emphasis on the use of local ingredients, and a preference wherever possible for drawing on the goods of the green market, the neighborhood providore, the artisan farmer, and the small-batch producer. But in the decades immediately following World War II, when Beard was at his most productive, advice such as this was genuinely radical.

America after the war, writes Birdsall, was “a nation more interested in the future than the past”—a bland and triumphal capitalist wasteland of fish sticks, frozen vegetables, bagels in a can, and TV dinners, in which homes sprouted with magical new cooking gadgets like the Cal Dek, the Smokadero stove, the Big Boy barbecue, and the Broil-Quik. Beard’s struggle was to convince Americans that there was another way, one that resurrected old cooking practices, paid homage to the bounty of each region’s produce, and did not recoil from the sight of whole animals or fresh vegetables, reveling instead in the possibilities of their unprocessed textures, flavors, and scents. At a time when the country was swooning over Adolph’s Meat Tenderizer and the Birds Eye frozen asparagus spear, Beard encouraged Americans to find glory in simplicity. “A much misunderstood word—gourmet,” he wrote in the introduction to the 1954 volume How to Eat Better for Less Money. “A boiled potato—a potato cooked to the point at which it bursts its tight skin and shows its snowy interior—can be gourmet food.”

To make his case, Beard adapted France’s cuisine bourgeoise for the American market, Anglicizing the names of certain dishes, turning down the volume on others considered too complicated or adventurous, and grafting American ingredients onto the rootstock of French recipes. Beard recast the omelette paysanne as his “Country Omelet,” with American smoky bacon subbing for the traditional salted pork belly, while daube emerged as “Braised Beef, Peasant Style,” a new type of American pot roast given a dash of flair via the addition of red wine, cognac, and thyme. In this way, Beard’s invention, “American food,” emerged as a concern cultishly devoted to the authenticity of taste even as it mined foreign culinary tradition. We were still, at this point, some way from Chez Panisse’s heirloom tomato salad, Gramercy Tavern’s coronation of the burger with a bonnet of Cabot clothbound cheddar, or squash blossoms at Spago. But the train was in motion.

The voice of Beard’s early cookbooks was chatty, unfiltered, and unapologetically camp. His recipes were larded with terms like “chichi” and “doodadery”; at one point, he floated the suggestion that a new book about grill and rotisserie cooking be given the endearingly arch title doing it outdoors (“in small letters as if it were by e.e. cummings”). As Beard’s stature grew and he began to attract the interest of more prestigious publishing houses, that voice was gradually silenced; by the time The James Beard Cookbook appeared in 1959, it was gone almost completely—the gossipy asides and waspish digressions of his earlier work excised in favor of a narrative style that presented Beard as a practical man of action. “James Beard, Dean of American Cookery,” was the creation of editors and publishing executives who worked hard to minimize, and eventually erase, all traces of gayness from Beard’s voice and public personality. Beard was deflavorized even as he emerged as America’s apostle of taste; many of his books credit him not as James but as a manly Jim. This was, of course, the simple and heartless reality for all non-heterosexuals of Beard’s generation: “The central rule of being queer in the brutal era after the war,” writes Birdsall, was that “you never, ever publicly acknowledged being queer, or even hinted at it.”