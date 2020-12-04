The Tangled Legacy of James Beard

Thanks to one of those serendipitous and vaguely literary society encounters that seemed to proliferate without effort in the years between the two world wars, Beard landed a deal to produce his first cookbook. When Hors d’Oeuvre and Canapés, With a Key to the Cocktail Party came out, Beard’s mastery of his new métier was on full display: not only in the cool confidence of the recipes, but also in Beard’s embroidery of his own expertise as a caterer and the casual, callous failure to give any kind of credit to Rhode or Rhode’s sister, whose creations appeared without attribution as Beard’s own. Beard presented Brioche en Surprise, a parsley-edged brioche sandwich filled with mayonnaise and onion that was the closest thing Hors d’Oeuvre Inc. had to a signature dish, as the specialty of an imaginary French salon, while a pineapple dessert was inspired by “a famous English hostess who entertained a great deal in the summer at her large country place.” The food was real, and the fiction was total.

Twenty further books followed, and though he went on to augment his success in other venues, such as the James Beard Cooking School, it was above all as a cookbook author that Beard cemented his reputation as the garrulous doyen of American cooking. It’s difficult to imagine a writer today being allowed the time to develop as Beard did: His “platform” as a virgin author was relatively slim, sales weren’t much better, and it wasn’t until The James Beard Cookbook came out in 1959 that Beard enjoyed his first genuine commercial and critical hit. The relative leniency of the postwar publishing environment gave him the space to perfect an identifiable philosophy of food, and New York granted him access to a network of patrons willing to fund the frequent European tours he took to nourish his culinary imagination. The tenets of that philosophy have become, in subsequent decades, relatively commonplace: freshness, seasonality, an emphasis on the use of local ingredients, and a preference wherever possible for drawing on the goods of the green market, the neighborhood providore, the artisan farmer, and the small-batch producer. But in the decades immediately following World War II, when Beard was at his most productive, advice such as this was genuinely radical.

America after the war, writes Birdsall, was “a nation more interested in the future than the past”—a bland and triumphal capitalist wasteland of fish sticks, frozen vegetables, bagels in a can, and TV dinners, in which homes sprouted with magical new cooking gadgets like the Cal Dek, the Smokadero stove, the Big Boy barbecue, and the Broil-Quik. Beard’s struggle was to convince Americans that there was another way, one that resurrected old cooking practices, paid homage to the bounty of each region’s produce, and did not recoil from the sight of whole animals or fresh vegetables, reveling instead in the possibilities of their unprocessed textures, flavors, and scents. At a time when the country was swooning over Adolph’s Meat Tenderizer and the Birds Eye frozen asparagus spear, Beard encouraged Americans to find glory in simplicity. “A much misunderstood word—gourmet,” he wrote in the introduction to the 1954 volume How to Eat Better for Less Money. “A boiled potato—a potato cooked to the point at which it bursts its tight skin and shows its snowy interior—can be gourmet food.”