Democrats’ Fear of the Green New Deal Is Tearing the Party Apart

When political parties underperform in elections, there’s normally at least a discussion about a change in leadership. While they were expected to pick up seats, Democrats lost at least eight, failing to beat a single Republican incumbent, let alone take back the Senate. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were re-elected to their posts. Meanwhile, moderate Democrats—from Abigail Spanberger to Conor Lamb to Jim Clyburn—have lashed out at their more progressive colleagues, blaming proposals like defunding the police and the GND for supposedly costing the party seats. Sorting out which messaging strategies cost Democrats which seats is extraordinarily difficult, but it’s worth noting two things: The Green New Deal is popular, even in red states, and Republican attack ads in competitive districts focused on a wide range of issues, frequently citing Democrats’ loyalty to the supposedly radical leftist Pelosi. One ad even skewered South Carolina Democrat Joe Cunningham for taking oil and gas cash.

As for the party’s new leader, Biden has alarmed climate advocates by appointing Congressman Cedric Richmond—a Democrat who is unusually close to the fossil fuel industry—to head the Office of Public Engagement. Worst still is the news that Bruce Reed, a member of Biden’s campaign team and his former chief of staff, is reportedly in talks to head up the Office of Management and Budget. A longtime deficit hawk, Reed could turn OMB into a graveyard for any progressive policy, much less the sort of sweeping changes the climate crisis demands.

There are often gaps between what’s needed to solve societal problems and the policies that lawmakers propose. On climate that’s been especially stark, where longstanding talk of a modest carbon tax was at odds with the “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society”—in the words of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change—that are required to avert catastrophe. There are frustrating but logical reasons for this. Fossil fuel corporations—historically, some of the most powerful companies on Earth—have a vested interest in making sure as little as possible is done to lower emissions since that will infringe on their profits. They effectively now own one of America’s two political parties, and have gargantuan lobbying arms they can wield to torpedo legislation.