Wong Kar-wai’s Masterpieces of Political Uncertainty

That blend of claustrophobia and precariousness is key to Wong’s work: The historical uncertainties of late-twentieth-century Hong Kong, though often only obliquely hinted at within his films, shape the texture of all his characters’ private lives. His most upbeat, playful treatment of the theme is Chungking Express (1994), which gave him his international breakthrough. It still has an exuberance that feels more or less untethered from its actual content, as if the audience is being invited to join in the director’s enjoyment of his own freedom to experiment. The film consists of the separate romantic misadventures of two cops we know by their ID numbers. Their stories are not interwoven, but presented consecutively, linked only by the fact that they both frequent the same fast-food joint. Characters you attach to in the first half never reappear. The love affair in the second half is conducted in a glancing, indirect fashion—one lover secretly visits the other’s empty apartment, rearranging and replacing small items in it. That sense of whimsy, contingency, and fragile connection suffuses the film: One character collects tins of pineapple with a May 1 expiry date, and muses on how love or, by implication, any given way of living must have its expiration. Such adorably stoned voice-overs also double as sly references to the impending handover to China.

Meanwhile, the texture of everyday life in Hong Kong is lovingly conveyed: You know far more about the detail of the diner staff’s work routines than you do about their personalities or histories, and you understand their inner lives mainly because these seep so extravagantly into the physical environment (and vice versa). The policemen themselves are exceptions: You never see them work, and they are not, in any case, presented as the kind of people you can imagine arresting anyone; they operate more like flaneurs frolicking through the city. That above all marks the movie’s setting as a kind of dreamscape, a Hong Kong of the mind, one that’s jarring to revisit in 2020, when fears about the future have left the realm of abstraction, and no one could pull off casting a cop as his everyman.

Wong’s tone darkened in Happy Together (1997), which is set just before the handover but sends its male lovers to Argentina. The question of belonging is vexed throughout. The opening shots show the protagonists’ passports, which designate them “British National (Overseas),” and then one suggests to the other, “Let’s start over”; later we’ll see the narrator try to cling on to the doomed affair by confiscating his lover’s passport. As well as focusing on a love feared to be more under threat post-1997, the film was released with the subtitle “A Story About Reunion,” giving its exploration of a long uneasy partnership a more openly political valence. Yet Wong remained constitutionally anti-polemical—his interest is not in political realities but in the pressures they subtly exert on the inner life. Even at his most maximalist, Wong has a fondness for the unsaid—a phone rings in an empty booth, an important letter goes unopened, a secret is whispered into a hole or recorded on a tape and later found to be unintelligible.