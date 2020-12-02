Wong Kar-wai’s Masterpieces of Political Uncertainty

Meanwhile, the texture of everyday life in Hong Kong is lovingly conveyed: You know far more about the detail of the diner staff’s work routines than you do about their personalities or histories, and you understand their inner lives mainly because these seep so extravagantly into the physical environment (and vice versa). The policemen themselves are exceptions: You never see them work, and they are not, in any case, presented as the kind of people you can imagine arresting anyone; they operate more like flaneurs frolicking through the city. That above all marks the movie’s setting as a kind of dreamscape, a Hong Kong of the mind, one that’s jarring to revisit in 2020, when fears about the future have left the realm of abstraction, and no one could pull off casting a cop as his everyman.

Wong’s tone darkened in Happy Together (1997), which is set just before the handover but sends its male lovers to Argentina. The question of belonging is vexed throughout. The opening shots show the protagonists’ passports, which designate them “British National (Overseas),” and then one suggests to the other, “Let’s start over”; later we’ll see the narrator try to cling on to the doomed affair by confiscating his lover’s passport. As well as focusing on a love feared to be more under threat post-1997, the film was released with the subtitle “A Story About Reunion,” giving its exploration of a long uneasy partnership a more openly political valence. Yet Wong remained constitutionally anti-polemical—his interest is not in political realities but in the pressures they subtly exert on the inner life. Even at his most maximalist, Wong has a fondness for the unsaid—a phone rings in an empty booth, an important letter goes unopened, a secret is whispered into a hole or recorded on a tape and later found to be unintelligible.

In the Mood for love marked a shift. Whereas Wong’s earlier films were freewheeling, the theme of this movie is restraint. Two strangers, Mrs. Chan (Maggie Cheung) and Mr. Chow (Tony Leung), rent rooms in adjacent apartments with their spouses, who are often absent. After working out that the spouses are having an affair, they begin spending more time together, trying to understand what has happened and keeping each other company. They grow closer, attracting gossipy disapproval from their landladies, and even meet in a hotel room (numbered “2046”) to work on writing a story together. Nothing is consummated and little is said. Yet much is expressed in the film’s saturated colors, the score’s Latin American love songs and signature waltz, and the corresponding quick-quick-slow choreography of camerawork and small gestures that repeat with variations as time passes. Characters are glimpsed in mirrors, behind curtains and doors or down hallways, passing each other in stairwells. A hand tenses against a table during a phone call. The back of Mrs. Chan’s head obscures the face of the landlady warning that she’s going out too often for a married woman, so that the viewer is left to focus on Mrs. Chan’s nervous hand picking at her bracelet. There’s the sense of a social world that’s all precise ritual and no privacy, with unexpressed emotion coursing underneath.

The restraint between the lovers is accentuated by an accompanying theatricality. One night, stuck sheltering from the rain together, they agree to rehearse a parting scene. The camera follows her hand, first clasped in his, then letting go and moving to clutch her other arm, so that we sweep upward with it to a close-up of her face turning to the wall, with his figure retreating down the street behind her. The screen is briefly black as we hear her sobbing, and he reminds her, “It isn’t real,” though it soon will be.