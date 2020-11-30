The Clapping Stopped, but the Risks to Health Care Workers Didn’t

At 50 years old, and with three kids, Brígida Vidal struggles to keep up with the mountains of dirty linen she is expected to sort through each day at the industrial laundry plant where she works in New Jersey. Unitex, where Vidal is employed, is responsible for disinfecting patient bedsheets, gowns, and other linens for New York City area hospitals, including NYC Health + Hospitals, by far the largest municipal health care system in the United States. The stress of the job—and urgency of the work—has only increased as the pandemic has taken hold. According to Vidal, the soil room where she spends most of her time is poorly ventilated and social distancing is seldom enforced. In April, as New York emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic, with nearly 220,000 people in the tristate area having been infected and more than 9,000 recorded deaths, Vidal began showing symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

The union has been in battles at various Unitex facilities for years, but for Vidal, the pandemic was the last straw. “I’m going out on strike because they are threatening us to take our health insurance away and they want to take our bonus away,” she said. These things were the difference, she felt, between securing her and her family’s future or living in a perpetual state of insecurity.

On November 18, Vidal joined scores of mostly immigrant women hospital laundry workers employed by Unitex for a two-day unfair labor practices strike, over what they claim to be the company’s numerous illegal threats to fire workers who go on strike. Workers at Unitex’s two facilities in Mount Vernon, New York, also walked off the job to honor the picket line. Negotiations between the company and the Laundry, Distribution, and Food Service Joint Board, Workers United/SEIU, the labor union representing the workers, broke down during the previous weeks, after Unitex continued to push the conversion of the current pension plan into a 401(k) for new hires and proved unwilling to meet worker demands about safer working conditions at the company’s Perth Amboy, New Jersey, plant, situated just outside New York City.