The Clapping Stopped, but the Risks to Health Care Workers Didn’t

On November 18, Vidal joined scores of mostly immigrant women hospital laundry workers employed by Unitex for a two-day unfair labor practices strike, over what they claim to be the company’s numerous illegal threats to fire workers who go on strike. Workers at Unitex’s two facilities in Mount Vernon, New York, also walked off the job to honor the picket line. Negotiations between the company and the Laundry, Distribution, and Food Service Joint Board, Workers United/SEIU, the labor union representing the workers, broke down during the previous weeks, after Unitex continued to push the conversion of the current pension plan into a 401(k) for new hires and proved unwilling to meet worker demands about safer working conditions at the company’s Perth Amboy, New Jersey, plant, situated just outside New York City.

With cases rising in New York and New Jersey, and the pandemic surging across the country, the Unitex workers’ strike is just one example of a nationwide wave of labor militancy by essential medical and nonmedical hospital workers who are fighting for workplace protections, health care, and fair wages.

There’s been a lot of talk since the start of the pandemic about the critical role essential workers play in keeping the country afloat. People clap, or they used to, for health care workers, a small way to acknowledge the sacrifice and risk involved in the work of keeping people alive. But the public health crisis has also exposed the inequities that are ingrained within our nation’s health system—not just in how people access care but how different workers are treated inside that system. That includes women like Vidal, who are not often part of the celebration of “health care heroes.” Worker organizing, and a wave of strikes and strike threats, are attempting to bridge the gap between rhetoric and reality—to make their lives and livelihoods just as essential as their work.