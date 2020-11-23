The Trump Doctrine Is Whatever Mike Pompeo Wants It to Be

All this assumes that Donald Trump, the guy we all know from TV, has “geopolitical goals,” in the sense that foreign policy think tank experts conceive of them. It may instead be that he is rushing the withdrawal of thousands of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq because, as The New York Times reported, he has wanted to do so since he met Billy Graham’s grandson, and now he is doing what he wants. His reported desire for provoking war with Iran does not really contradict the impulse that led to the withdrawals. It is not difficult to simultaneously like the idea of bringing our boys home and knocking the hell out of Iran, especially if you have some difficulty imagining what would happen in the event of a war with Iran.

Even here, at the bitter end of his presidency (God and Brett Kavanaugh willing), it is difficult for some to distinguish the man, and what motivates him, from both the larger forces and the individual actors he has surrounded himself with. Trump the guy wanted airplanes to drop bombs on Iran because that is the sort of thing he might see on television afterward. It is hard to imagine Trump the guy conceiving of designating Yemen’s Houthis a terrorist group as an indirect means of ratcheting up tension with their Iranian allies, another move being contemplated by his administration. When it comes to foreign affairs, Trump has attitudes and opinions—he certainly has moods—but it’s hard to discern any goals or mission in the traditional presidential sense.

ABC News seems to be closer to the mark with a story that says, “Trump admin cementing legacy” in the headline but contains this seemingly more accurate description of what is happening in the lead sentence: “With the clock ticking on the Trump administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is breaking precedents with a tour of Israeli-occupied land and pushing to cement a foreign policy legacy for an administration in denial that is in its final days.”