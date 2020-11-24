The Damage Is The Point

President Donald Trump’s efforts to block or overturn the election results have failed at every turn. His lawsuits are being dismissed by incredulous judges; his personal campaign to short-circuit the Electoral College is going nowhere fast. The list of Republican senators who have implicitly urged Trump to accept his loss is only growing: Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, Ohio’s Rob Portman, West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito. “When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do,” Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander said in a similar statement on Monday.

Some will remember Trump’s last acts in office because they’ll have to endure the aftermath. Since the election, Trump has done incalculable damage to public confidence in the American democratic process. He hasn’t persuaded the courts or the state legislatures that he was denied re-election by a massive (and fictitious) conspiracy of voter fraud and electoral manipulation. But he has apparently convinced a broad swath of his followers that Biden’s victory is corrupt and illegitimate. According to Pew, only 21 percent of Trump supporters say they think the November elections were run and administered well, and only 35 percent said they were “very confident” their vote was counted.

There is still no pathway for Trump to remain president after January 20, 2021. But his ill-fated attempts to dispute the election serve another purpose. The Republican Party, at an institutional level, wants voters’ faith in American elections to be conditional. GOP lawmakers have spent the last twenty years raising and amplifying fears about voter fraud, which is a virtually unknown phenomenon in American elections. The chaos Trump has wrought from the 2020 election, has handed them a ready-made pretext to go further next time.