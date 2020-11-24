Mike Pompeo Is a Global Arsonist. Can Biden Put Out His Fires?

What is Secretary of State Mike Pompeo doing, and how bad will it get? America’s top diplomat recently concluded a ten-day, seven-country overseas trip that seemed designed to cause as much damage as possible (and perhaps firm up his own dubious reputation with an eye towards a possible 2024 presidential run). The reviews were disastrous: Bloomberg described the trip as a “troll,” in which Pompeo “angered Turkey’s leaders, infuriated the Palestinians and befuddled the French.”

The incoming Biden administration will be left to deal with the consequences. While Antony Blinken, Pompeo’s presumed replacement, has received support from progressive politicians and advocacy groups, some are asking what kind of world he will inherit. Determined to cause headaches for a President Biden, Pompeo is extending Trump’s nihilistic, burn-everything attitude to America’s foreign policy. That’s caused Democratic officials like Senator Tom Udall, who sits on the foreign affairs committee, to speak out.

“The President and Secretary Pompeo have squandered American credibility and weakened our national security with their endless saber-rattling, chaos, and political theater,” Udall said in an email. “I am confident that the recent announcements from President-elect Biden show that real leadership is coming back to the State Department so we can return to the smart diplomacy that the vast majority of Americans support.”