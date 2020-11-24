How Newsmax Became Trump TV

What changed? Carlson’s gentle critique of the Trump legal team’s insane conspiracy theories had generated an audience backlash, with many viewers and right-wing influencers pledging a boycott. In previous years, Fox might have ignored the disruption and ridden out its audience’s discontent. But now, Fox News’s devotees have options. And while One America News Network has garnered the most attention recently from the way its own take on state television both aesthetically and substantively resembles something out of Pyongyang, the fact is that it’s a more familiar incumbent that’s making big inroads: Newsmax. The company has long trodden the media terrain, quietly building an audience, and has used the last four years to close in on a Trumpian identity.



Proximity to Trump has been Newsmax’s greatest asset over the last five years, even if it hasn’t always made a splash. Its founder, Chris Ruddy, is a longtime friend of the president; even before Trump launched his presidential campaign, Ruddy boasted about the Boca Raton–based network’s access to both Trump and other conservative luminaries. Ruddy has raised his own profile by becoming arguably the press’s most consistently quotable and always on-the-record pro-Trump source. Other media organizations have come to trust the fact that Ruddy is acutely familiar with the president’s thinking, and his insights into Trump’s mind have made their way into countless stories over the past four years. But exposure has rarely translated into broader respectability: Newsmax has never really endeavored to broaden its typically too-rabid-for-Fox audience or update its dated online presentation over the past decade and a half.



All that has changed since the election. Fox News has, in the eyes of many of its followers, broken faith: first for calling Arizona for Joe Biden before other networks on Election Night and then for failing to back the president’s attempted coup—and baseless claims of widespread fraud—with sufficient temerity. Newsmax has captured some of those who’ve wandered away from the cable news channel by telling the president and his base what they want to hear. “This whole idea of a president-elect, it is a media fabrication,” Newsmax host (and former Fox News anchor) Greg Kelly told viewers last week. “This is not done. This thing could turn.” The network also uncritically aired an absolutely bonkers interview with Powell, in which she vowed to drop a “biblical” lawsuit on the state of Georgia and claimed that the Republican governor of the state had been bribed by a long-dead Hugo Chávez to deliver the election to Biden. (Whoa, if true.)

