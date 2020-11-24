How Newsmax Became Trump TV

Last week, Tucker Carlson did something remarkable: He acknowledged, albeit with no small number of caveats, that the Trump campaign had provided zero evidence to support its most recent round of baseless allegations that millions of votes had been switched in the 2020 election. Sidney Powell, the conspiracy theorist who was then serving on the Trump campaign’s legal team and hoping that Carlson would accept the recent contraptions of her fevered imagination as real news, had run afoul of the Fox News host, who had to explain to his audience that she had “never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of requests, polite requests—not a page.” Carlson elaborated: “When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her.” The moment was trumpeted by liberals wherever viral clips are shared online: Even Tucker Carlson knows Trump is full of shit.

The good feelings would not last. By Monday, Carlson was singing a different tune. “No honest person could claim [the election] was fair,” he said, while suggesting the country should abandon electronic voting machines—an echo of the conspiracy theory he had rejected less than a week earlier. “On many levels, the system was rigged against one candidate and in favor of another, and it was rigged in ways that were not hidden from view.”



What changed? Carlson’s gentle critique of the Trump legal team’s insane conspiracy theories had generated an audience backlash, with many viewers and right-wing influencers pledging a boycott. In previous years, Fox might have ignored the disruption and ridden out their audience’s discontent. But now, Fox News’ devotees have options. And while One America News Network has garnered the most attention recently from the way it’s own take on state television both aesthetically and substantively resembles something out of Pyongyang, the fact is that it’s a more familiar incumbent that’s making big inroads: Newsmax. The company has long trod the media terrain, quietly building an audience, and has used the last four years to close in on a Trumpian identity.

