The Supreme Court Has to Choose Between Trump and the Nation’s Founders

Nonetheless, the Trump administration will try to get the Supreme Court to agree that undocumented immigrants are not “persons” who must be included in the count. Should the president succeed, he will alter the very basis of our representational democracy—a system that has fully counted all of the people living in the United States since the abolition of slavery put an end to treating slaves as three-fifths of a person.

From a moral standpoint, the claims to personhood among undocumented immigrants is plain: To say otherwise is to deny their very humanity. But if the court’s conservative majority truly believes in originalism, it should find ample reason to rule against the president, for the same practical reasons that motivated the Constitution’s framers to choose that term: to prevent manipulation of apportionment for the benefit of the party in power. If undocumented immigrants can be excluded, then future presidents have a strong incentive to wield the executive’s extraordinary power over immigration status for partisan political gain, defining for the nation who is a “person” to be counted and who is not.

The Trump administration would have us believe that immigration status is static and binary: that noncitizens are either permanently legal immigrants or alternatively “illegal aliens,” and the government has no role to play in that determination. But most undocumented immigrants shift in and out of legal status, often at the discretion of executive branch officials. For proof, look to the four years of the Trump administration, which serve as Exhibit 1.