America Is Run by Geezers

Before the election, you might have seen a story or two indicating that Trump’s indifference to the Covid-19 pandemic was killing him with elderly voters. (I wrote one myself.) In the end, though, the harm appears to have been slight, shrinking Trump’s victory margin among voters age 65 and older from seven percentage points to five, according to Edison Research exit polls. Biden picked up two percentage points over Hillary Clinton with this cohort, yet Trump still won 52 percent of it, just as he did in 2016.

While Trump’s mishandling of the Covid crisis mattered less to elderly voters than expected, the impact of the elderly vote itself mattered more—not because of whom the duffers voted for, but because so many more duffers voted than in years past.

Before proceeding, let me apply a few caveats. Covid-19 and changing telephone habits made polling famously difficult in 2020, and Edison’s exit polls have attracted criticism over the years for lowballing how old (and white) the electorate is. Many experts prefer the AP Fox exit poll. (Yes, Virginia, in this one highly circumscribed respect, Fox may be a better news source than CNN.) But AP Fox goes back only to 2018.