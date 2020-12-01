The Problem With Putting a BlackRock Alum in Charge of Greening the Economy

Usually, though, it’s up to governments to impose those constraints rather than leaving them up to corporate discretion. In the U.S. and the EU, BlackRock’s apparent strategy has been to have as much of a voice as possible in that process and chip away at such constraints—in part by hiring government alums like Deese (and, for that matter, Adewale Adeyemo, an Obama alum turned Blackrock senior adviser who the Biden team has announced will be the new deputy treasury secretary).

The Obama era should be a cautionary tale rather than a blueprint for policy and personnel.

That’s not to say everyone who goes through the revolving door is either a hapless dupe or moral monster. But it seems unlikely that, in the aggregate, they would tend to rein in their former employer as aggressively as those who didn’t work there. As David Dayen has pointed out, too, Deese was already a fan of loosening financial regulations before his time on Wall Street. At the very least, connections between former work friends might give BlackRock a leg up in terms of information and access to a Biden administration, even if all appropriate protocols are technically followed. Corporate impunity and climate action historically don’t mix—even less so when it comes to one of the planet’s biggest fossil fuel investors; there’s no reason to let the fox guard the henhouse. And beyond his BlackRock ties, the fundamental issue is that Deese has consistently been a spokesman for “all of the above” approaches, whether or not he’s worked on Wall Street. He’s yet to show any signs he wants to part with that approach.

Those who think Deese being a stand-up guy makes up for the inherent dubiousness of his appointment fail to appreciate the stakes of this moment and this position: “All of the above” is a logical stance for a Wall Street executive eager to protect profits sourced to polluters, and an indefensible one for an administration that claims to be committed to tackling the climate crisis. The 2019 UN Production Gap Report found that countries plan to produce 50 percent more coal, oil and gas production than is consistent with capping warming at 2 degrees Celsius, and 120 percent more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. Currently, the US spends tens of billions of dollars a year subsidizing fossil fuels, and expended ample diplomatic resources during the Obama administration boosting gas development abroad.

If he’s confirmed, a major part of Deese’s job will be navigating the country out of a recession that so far the US has responded to (in part) by pouring billions of dollars into propping up fossil fuel, in line with other G20 countries. As researchers with the Roosevelt Institute and elsewhere have argued, there’s no such thing as a “climate-neutral” stimulus. Using fiscal policy to simply provide “more choices and more options”—the strategy Deese has vocally supported for at least a decade—won’t scale back fossil fuel production at the necessary rate if all the many other incentives spurring fossil fuel production remain in place, even if it does manage to produce a bunch of solar panels and electric cars. His hawkish instincts on the deficit spending won’t be much help spurring on that clean energy revolution, either.