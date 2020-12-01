How to Cover a Normal Cabinet

President-elect Joe Biden promised a return to normal on the campaign trail. His early picks for Cabinet and other high-level administration positions have, in their own way, delivered on that promise. There is nothing close to the anthropomorphic conflicts of interest that studded President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, such as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, or Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The last four years have been defined by a well-grounded fear that Cabinet secretaries, like the president himself, were prioritizing their own economic interests over their ostensible duties. It’s only natural that underlings would happily follow the retrograde example set by the man at the top of the executive branch.

Biden’s early nominations and announced appointments, by contrast, have been predictable; compared to the brazen corruption of the last four years’ worth of self-dealers and wayward leaders, his picks are downright boring. Many, like John Kerry (special envoy for climate), Antony Blinken (secretary of state), Jake Sullivan (national security adviser), and Janet Yellen (Treasury secretary), worked with Biden in the Obama administration and are fully wired in to the Democratic establishment. The Biden administration is shaping up to be something that looks a lot like the Obama administration, at least when it’s not resembling what many thought a Hillary Clinton administration would look like.



But an escape from Gilded Age–level corruption and a return to Democratic business as usual is still charged with serious ethical and political questions, even if they don’t rise to the operatic heights of the Trump administration’s collected works. For the press, navigating this space is also fraught. There’s no reason to give Joe Biden a pass simply for being significantly less contemptible than his predecessor—though many, it seems, would like that. But properly covering Biden’s appointments will require properly contextualizing them.