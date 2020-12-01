How to Cover a Normal Cabinet

Some of the information dug up by reporters will undoubtedly be used by Republicans during those fights. The GOP is already road-testing some of the arguments it will use—Biden’s Cabinet is too hoity-toity, it’s fixated on tax-and-spend solutions, Tanden sent out too many mean tweets. But thorough reporting about these nominations will be useful in revealing the values of the Republicans as well. We’ll get to see what facts get selectively and hypocritically used to bolster bad faith arguments about the Biden administration and which do not. Remember, the countering arguments will be made by a group of Republicans who spent the last four years sticking their heads in the sand whenever they were confronted with Trump’s innumerable scandals. (For example, while there are valid reasons to oppose Tanden’s nomination, it will be quite rich to see Republican senators revealing their deep and granular knowledge of her disqualifying tweets, given that they spent the last four years innocently feigning a complete ignorance of Trump’s Twitter outbursts whenever reporters confronted them about his regular tirades.)



The Trump administration was stacked full of lobbyists and self-dealers, and when they weren’t violating the Hatch Act or advertising Ivanka’s fashion line, they were exploding the deficit with unnecessary tax cuts for billionaires and corporate shareholders, all while waving in a pandemic to decimate the economy. Sure, Republicans have lost a lot of credibility when it comes to criticizing Biden’s nominees; they don’t magically get cleansed of their sins just because there’s a new administration in place. But this should not be a deterrent to journalists who have either made a long career of unforgiving scrutiny of power or who only learned of its value more recently. As long as the media maintains a memory that goes back more than a few months and the perspective honed by the extremis of the past four years, the work they’ll do digging into the background of Biden’s nominees—as well as holding his administration to account in the years to come—will help them maintain the public’s trust, even when partisan critics complain.