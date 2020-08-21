Joe Biden Has Found His Big Idea

It was as if everyone was forbidden to mention the existence of this second political party. As former political reporter Meredith Shiner pointed out on Twitter, the convention offered Sara Gideon—the Democrats’ hope for defeating Susan Collins for the Maine Senate seat—time to introduce a musical act but not to say “Susan Collins” or “Brett Kavanaugh” or “Mitch McConnell.” If the total omission of the central battle of ideas between a Democratic Party and a Republican Party wasn’t conspicuous to viewers, it will become more so next week when the Republican Party is likely to pull out all the stops depicting Democrats, writ large, as socialist extremists.



The void in the center of the convention was primarily filled by a constant reminder that Joe Biden wasn’t merely not Donald Trump; he is the anti-Trump–man of deep feeling, an empathetic listener who feels the pain of anyone who strays within fifty feet of him. But along with it, a signature idea has emerged. It’s not exactly a chicken in every pot or healthcare for every family, though Biden would love to see you obtain those things. Rather, Biden is promising to not merely dispatch Donald Trump to the dustbin of history but to provide all of America with an off-ramp from this all-consuming political moment. Biden’s promise goes well beyond the notion of having a competent leader at America’s tiller or a prevailing wind of sanity and humanity blowing o’er the land. The promise of Biden is that after four years of white-knuckling it on a daily basis, we will be able to let go of politics, of arguments, of partisanship, and rancor. At last, we shall lay our weary heads down and rest.

This couldn’t help but invite incoherence. Political conventions are typically optimistic affairs, opportunities for candidates to make the case that better days are ahead—as long as they are ultimately elected. But these are not particularly hopeful times: the coronavirus, economic collapse, police brutality, the rise of fascism. Democrats didn’t avoid these issues; in fact, they piled on more. But this left an impossible distance between the state of the world and their ultimate promise of blissful statelessness.

