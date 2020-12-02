Does America Really Need More Inside-the-Beltway Journalism?

There will still be a huge market for this type of enterprise in the Biden era. There may be, in fact, better days ahead for this sort of journalism, as the misrule and shame that Trump brought to This Town was often quite hard for Beltway scribblers to revise into a shape that they might respect. More important, of course, is that this sort of content will continue to attract advertisers who look to well-sourced Washington reporters to deliver an in-the-know audience with money and influence to burn.



But—and this may be too optimistic—we may be nearing a saturation point in this field of journalistic endeavor. Any new outlet, however well sourced, will have to compete with giants in the field. This is a competition that Politico already won; having outpaced staid predecessors such as The Hill and Roll Call with the high-metabolism, micro-scoop approach it more or less invented, it’s moved on to influencing the coverage of major papers such as The Washington Post. Politico will simply insert two new lifeforms into the Playbook slots vacated by Palmer and Sherman, the same way it replaced its founder, Allen. All of these successions have gone off without a hitch, and there’s likely no concern among Politico’s top brass that the next one won’t be just as seamless. The pressure will be on Playbook’s self-deportees to demonstrate their continued ability to land the scoops and score the sources that they did while working under a larger institution.



But this is a problem for a handful of elite Beltway journalists to resolve. The more interesting problem is how much more of this insider-driven political insight we can take. The big lessons of the past year point to the fact that important political stories are happening outside the 202 area code. The pandemic year led to a Biden win but not to the total collapse of Trumpism that many expected. The defeated incumbent actually improved his standing with some surprising constituencies; and it seemed that local canvassing efforts made a bigger difference in political outcomes than many expected. The next big political story, the runoff elections in Georgia, might be an acid test for a political media industry that’s increasingly concentrated in Washington, D.C., and New York City, and which remains too fixated on gossip-laden political content. A new kind of newsletter might challenge these hoary institutions by exploiting their blind spots and beating them to a richer set of stories. If this isn’t what Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer intend to do, what’s the point?

