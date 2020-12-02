Does America Really Need More Inside-the-Beltway Journalism?

While newsletters have long been on the rise in the media landscape, 2020 has become the year they finally reached “so hot right now” status. Perhaps not coincidentally, 2020 has also been a year of atomization, consolidation, and contraction for the media industry. Large outlets, particularly The New York Times, have spent the year plucking media stars from smaller, typically digital, outlets. Many of the luminaries that haven’t felt the gravitational pull of the most prestigious media organizations have broken free, starting paid newsletters on Substack, the upstart platform of the moment. With media organizations shedding thousands of jobs in the age of Covid-19 and the Google/Facebook ad duopoly, independence and self-sufficiency, once enormously risky, suddenly look almost as stable as a staff job—provided, of course, you have the audience and name recognition to make the leap.

Tuesday brought news of the latest media uncoupling. Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer, the writers of Politico Playbook, the infamous Beltway tipsheet that’s tracked who’s up and who’s down in D.C. for a seeming eternity, will be teaming up with longtime editor John Bresnahan to launch a competing newsletter starting next year. The resulting product “will include a heavy focus on Capitol Hill reporting, given the expertise of the trio, but it’s not designed to be a carbon copy of Politico’s flagship newsletter Playbook,” Axios reported.



You’d be strained to discern the distinctions, based on what’s been reported about this “not a carbon copy,” however. According to Axios’s reporting, “The new venture will include other offerings aside from the newsletter.” It’s not clear what those offerings will be. Even with the details still fuzzy, this forthcoming, as yet unnamed offering, will serve as a test for an increasingly atomized media and for the post-Trump press corps, which will be tempted to return to business as usual.

