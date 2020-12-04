We Need More Than Antitrust Law to Tackle Big Tech

The frightening power of Big Tech is one of the few issues Democrats and Republicans still agree on, even if they don’t agree on the specifics. Conservatives often claim to be victims of a type of social media censorship that doesn’t exist, while Democrats tend to focus on corporate power and monopoly. But amid the faintest outlines of bipartisan consensus, it seems possible that our political leaders may soon take a more aggressive posture toward these companies. Even President-elect Joe Biden, following the drift of public opinion, has indicated that there may be some need to break up industry giants like Facebook.

In early October, after months of hearings and research, the House Judiciary Committee took a step toward this by releasing a 450-page report, titled “Competition in Digital Markets,” which critically examined the roles played by Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple in the U.S. economy. Based on dozens of interviews and hundreds of thousands of pages of documents, the report was supposed to be a broadside against a tech industry that has grown so large and influential that, the committee charged, its monopolist practices threaten the economy itself. “By controlling access to markets, these giants can pick winners and losers throughout our economy,” the report read. “They not only wield tremendous power, but they also abuse it by charging exorbitant fees, imposing oppressive contract terms, and extracting valuable data from the people and businesses that rely on them.”

But while the report was a diligent piece of investigatory scholarship, and perhaps helped catalyze the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against Google, it’s an inert document, recycling familiar bromides about monopoly power and lack of competition. It didn’t question the industry’s first principles: Who should own our digital infrastructure? Who should it serve? When does a monopolistic service like Google Search in fact become a public utility deserving public ownership and regulation? And how should one approach an industry whose fundamental business model depends upon asymmetrical information between company and customer, and which collects the customer’s personal data?