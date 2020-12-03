The Media Is Finally Tuning Trump Out

The pulling away from Trump is in many ways obvious, beginning with the fact that he is not receiving the same level of media attention because he lost the election and is seemingly bent on using the lame duck period for nothing beyond carping about that loss. It was hardly accidental that networks finally found a capacity to cut away from his incoherent speeches once it became clear that he hadn’t won a second term; what Joe Biden has to say, during this time has more bearing on the future. In seven weeks, Trump will lose the bully pulpit he has used to batter the press from over the last four years, and the only outlets that have stuck with the president devotedly have been the ones who have encouraged their audience to believe Trump’s gaudy voter-fraud claims—such as the Trump-approved, low-rent right-wing networks One America News and Newsmax, both of whom have managed to siphon off audience from other conservative outlets of late—likely in the hopes that Trump will remember their fealty during his post-presidency.



Additionally, the media has an obligation to turn off the president at a moment when all he has to offer are lies which damage American democracy. There’s no logical incentive to bending over backwards to accommodate the president’s deceptions and fantasies. Depriving the president’s reprehensible commentary of oxygen, moreover, is a great way for the media to ingratiate themselves with the incoming Biden administration. It’s also probably just a good business decision: Covering Trump’s wild pageants of deceit over the past month is likely not the ratings bonanza of his 2016 rallies.



In this sense, the media’s turning away is also something of an overcorrection, in which after years of lavishing Trump with attention, the decision has been made to start making up for a long run of bad behavior; to have their cake and eat it, too. For years, the legacy media and cable news feasted on a smorgasbord of Trump’s lies. Now, at the twilight of his presidency, they’re choosing to cosplay Edward R. Murrow. “Trump is so far gone, that I cannot in good conscience play the substance of a 46-minute spiel that he spewed tonight,” CNN’s Chris Cuomo said on Wednesday. “It is lies and ugly suggestions that have a basis in nothing but division and malice. It is a spiel, it is a con only to benefit his own coffers, as followers continue, most in good faith, to donate to a cause for an alleged billionaire, despite the fact that that cause is already over.” (When was this presidency something other than “a spiel ... a con only to benefit his own coffers,” though?)

