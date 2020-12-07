The Georgia Runoff Elections Are a Referendum on Political Corruption

Perdue and Loeffler have noted in their own defense that the Senate Ethics Committee investigated their actions and cleared them of any wrongdoing. In most cases, they have said, their stocks were bought and sold by investment firms on their behalf, not directly by them. But this defense is less persuasive than it sounds. “In the first place, candidates not taking direct control of their stock trades does not actually remove the conflict of interest,” The Week’s Ryan Cooper recently noted. “If you are a senator, and you hire a bunch of asset managers to look after your investments without any kind of blind trust, you still know what those investments are. You can make decisions knowing that your Goldman Sachs lackeys will make the profit-maximizing move in response—which is the best-case scenario of what happened here.”

Some other senators who sold stock when the pandemic first struck the United States have faced consequences for their actions. North Carolina Senator Richard Burr, who was already planning to retire in 2022, was forced to give up his chairmanship of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the scandal broke this spring. But other lawmakers, including Loeffler and Purdue, emerged relatively unscathed. They faced neither sanctions nor criticism from their party for their misjudgments. Since they faced election and re-election in November, that silence may have been more strategic than anything. Ethical lapses take a backseat to raw political utility.

Some of the problem can be traced back to President Donald Trump, who has done more than any other president in history to normalize corruption in Washington. He refused to fully divest himself from the Trump Organization, then used its properties as extensions of the federal government and a source of income from people trying to curry favor with his administration. He defied federal ethics rules large and small by hosting partisan events on the White House lawn and wielding government power for political gain. So inescapable are his unethical behaviors that he’s now reportedly contemplating pre-emptive pardons for himself and his adult children to shield them from legal consequences after he leaves office in January. Along the way, he’s inculcated a fervent belief among Republican voters that what he’s done is normal and legitimate, and that his critics are the real crooks.