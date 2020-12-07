Why Biden Should Declare a Climate Emergency

President-elect Joe Biden has to identify climate change not just as a priority, but as the life-support disaster that it is.

First-day-in-office promises have a patchy, clichéd history. Barack Obama promised to close the detention camp at Guantánamo Bay on his first day—leading instead to an order on his second to close it within a year. That never happened. But beyond its symbolic importance, the immediate declaration of climate as a national emergency will unlock specific executive powers, outlined in more than 130 statutes, to speed our transition off fossil fuels even without permission from Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans.

President-elect Joe Biden has to identify climate change not just as a priority but as the life-support disaster that it is—for national and global security, public health, economic and racial justice, biodiversity protection, and the stability of the ecological systems that sustain our existence. Since 1976, when the law was passed, every president has used the National Emergencies Act for one purpose or another. Now it must be used to tackle the climate crisis.

Once the act is invoked, the Biden administration should use those powers ambitiously, both to push the economy toward sustainability and to create a just energy system for Black, Native, and other communities of color—as well as poor communities. Neighborhoods like Union Hill in Virginia, where a majority of residents are Black, have long had to battle proposals for pipelines and compressor stations with slipshod environmental reviews, while cities and towns along the Louisiana coastline have borne the brunt of increasing devastation from severe weather events—including oil spills. Because these communities are often neglected or willfully disenfranchised, they have been at a disadvantage in fighting off predatory development or wringing assistance from the state.