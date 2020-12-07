Why Biden Should Declare a Climate Emergency

Last week, New Zealand became the latest country to declare climate change an emergency. Across the planet, local, regional, and national emergency declarations including those in New Zealand, Japan, and the United Kingdom now represent some 820 million citizens. The United States following suit could tip the scales—and broadcast to the rest of the world, at a crucial moment, that the country is discarding President Donald Trump’s legacy and reclaiming its role as a global citizen. It could also usefully signal to Americans, stunned from four years of whining baby-man antics and upheaval, that the climate crisis is upon us now, not in the distant future.

Scientists say we need to slash greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent in the next 10 years to have any hope of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2050. Right now, warming is accelerating faster than predicted. Planetary temperatures may even exceed the 1.5 degree mark within five years.

President-elect Joe Biden has to identify climate change not just as a priority, but as the life-support disaster that it is.

First-day-in-office promises have a patchy, clichéd history. Barack Obama promised to close the detention camp at Guantánamo Bay on his first day—leading instead to an order on his second to close it within a year. That never happened. But beyond its symbolic importance, the immediate declaration of climate as a national emergency will unlock specific executive powers, outlined in more than 130 statutes, to speed our transition off fossil fuels even without permission from Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans.