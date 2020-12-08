Neal Katyal and the Depravity of Big Law

Even the lawyers who founded this country would’ve taken issue with the idea that Katyal can be meaningfully independent of his client’s interests. In a 1995 history of legal specialization, Michael S. Ariens described what he considered “a transformation in lawyers’ understanding of the reasons justifying their position in society.’” In the nineteenth century, lawyers justified their stature by distinguishing the profession of law from a mere trade. One pillar of professionalism was treating the practice of law as a science and not a mere skill. The other was “independence.”

“Independence,” Ariens wrote, “was tied to the notion of the lawyer as ‘officer of the court.’ As an officer of the court, a lawyer was under a duty to serve the interests of justice, not just the interests of the client. Even though the client paid for the lawyer’s service, the lawyer was a professional, whose main purpose was ‘[p]ursuit of the learned art in the spirit of a public service.’ Because the making of money was merely an incidental purpose of the legal profession, the lawyer’s duty to the cause of justice should not and could not be purchased by the client.” That said: “Once elite legal practice shifted from advocacy to office practice, however, the concept of the lawyer as an ‘officer of the court’ was stripped of its original meaning.”

That shift led almost immediately to the kinds of justifications of corporate work we still hear from lawyers today. John W. Davis—a Wilsonian Democrat and fantastically successful corporate attorney, whose firm survives today as Davis Polk & Wardwell—ran for president in 1920 and 1924. Even then, his large corporate clients were considered a political liability. And he wrote a defense of his practice that was published, among other places, in the Virginia Law Register. For such an early document, it’s a masterclass in the art of blurring the distinction between court advocacy and simply working on behalf of corporate interests.

Since the law, however, is a profession and not a trade, I conceive it to be the duty of the lawyer, just as it is the duty of the priest or the surgeon, to serve those who call upon him unless, indeed, there is some insuperable obstacle in the way. No one in all this list of clients has ever controlled, or fancied that he could control, my personal or my political conscience. I am vain enough to imagine that no one ever will. The only limitation upon a right-thinking lawyer’s independence is in the duty which he owes to his clients, once selected, to serve them without the slightest thought of the effect such a service may have upon his own personal popularity or political fortunes. Any lawyer who surrenders this independence or shades this duty by trimming his professional course to fit the gusts of popular opinion, in my judgment, not only dishonors himself but disparages and degrades the great profession to which he should be proud to belong.

Davis argues that he doesn’t let political considerations dissuade him from performing his work disinterestedly—just as a surgeon or a priest would say that politics never gets in the way of their work, or who they choose to help. What Davis conveniently elides is that he was himself expressing his political opinions through his legal practice. Davis would become an ardent anti-New Dealer, and he used his firm, over the course of his long and distinguished career, to fight government regulation on behalf of his corporate clients. (He’d end his career defending school segregation before the Supreme Court.) His legal practice reflected his politics; it was never independent of them.