The Rabid Illiberalism of Trump’s Desperate Election Deniers

How did Texas reach those figures? The state cited a sworn declaration by Charles Cicchetti, an economist in California, who used “z-scores” to compare Hillary Clinton’s election results in 2016 and those of Biden in 2020. His analysis hinges on the idea that roughly equal numbers of people voted in those two elections and that it’s improbable that votes counted later would be more likely to go to Biden. This reasoning does not survive contact with even a basic familiarity with the given circumstances of the 2020 election. Americans also turned out in greater absolute and relative numbers for this presidential election than any other in the last century. Late-counted votes tilted for Biden in part because Trump actively discouraged his supporters from voting by mail. It’s embarrassing that an economist would draft this analysis, and it’s shameful that a state attorney general would submit it to the Supreme Court of the United States as evidence of anything.

Shamelessness appears to be the defining quality that binds the Republican Party together these days, however. Most GOP officials have carefully avoided stating the reality of Biden’s victory, either because they hope to undermine it or because they fear Trump’s wrath if they admit the truth. Only 25 Republican lawmakers would acknowledge that Biden is the president-elect when asked by The Washington Post last week. Beyond Capitol Hill, things are even worse. The Arizona Republican Party, which has broken ranks with state GOP leaders over the election’s legitimacy, recently asked supporters on Twitter if they would be “willing to die” to overturn the election results.

The Arizona GOP isn’t an outlier when it comes to implicit threats of violence, unfortunately. Perhaps the most notable example came last month from Michael Flynn, a retired general who briefly served as Trump’s first national security adviser. Flynn favorably shared a press release on Twitter on December 1 by a group that called for Trump to impose “limited martial law” so that the military can conduct a second presidential election, presumably on terms that would be more favorable to Trump. It’s unsurprising that Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with foreign governments in 2017, appears to hold so little loyalty for the American constitutional order and for democracy itself. But it’s no less jarring for a retired general to argue forcefully for what would amount to a coup.