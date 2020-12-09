The Rabid Illiberalism of Trump’s Desperate Election Deniers

Shamelessness appears to be the defining quality that binds the Republican Party together these days, however. Most GOP officials have carefully avoided stating the reality of Biden’s victory, either because they hope to undermine it or because they fear Trump’s wrath if they admit the truth. Only 25 Republican lawmakers would acknowledge that Biden is the president-elect when asked by The Washington Post last week. Beyond Capitol Hill, things are even worse. The Arizona Republican Party, which has broken ranks with state GOP leaders over the election’s legitimacy, recently asked supporters on Twitter if they would be “willing to die” to overturn the election results.

The Arizona GOP isn’t an outlier when it comes to implicit threats of violence, unfortunately. Perhaps the most notable example came last month from Michael Flynn, a retired general who briefly served as Trump’s first National Security Advisor. Flynn favorably shared a press release on Twitter on December 1 by a group that called for Trump to impose “limited martial law” so that the military can conduct a second presidential election, presumably on terms that would be more favorable to Trump. It’s unsurprising that Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with foreign governments in 2017, appears to hold so little loyalty for the American constitutional order and for democracy itself. But it’s no less jarring for a retired general to argue forcefully for what would amount to a coup.

This isn’t an entirely new approach to democracy in Trump’s orbit. In a September interview with Infowars’ Alex Jones, longtime ally Roger Stone said that Trump should take extreme preemptive steps to ensure his victory in the November elections, which included the seizure of absentee ballots in Nevada, the nationalization of state police forces, armed voter intimidation at polling places in key states, and the arrests of Hillary and Bill Clinton, former Nevada Senator Harry Reid, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s Tim Cook, and “anybody else who can be proven to be involved in illegal activity.” Ironically, everything that Stone demanded would be illegal itself. Stone himself is no stranger to illegal activity: Trump commuted his conviction for lying to Congress about the Russia investigation in July of this year.

Top Republicans haven’t distanced themselves from Trumpworld’s efforts to overturn the election. Indeed, more often than not, they have tacitly embraced those efforts. Consider the case of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who fought Trump for months over the GOP nomination in 2016 and then pointedly declined to endorse him at that year’s convention. After four years of Trump in power, Cruz is now among his most supportive allies in the Senate. Earlier this month, he even offered to argue his claims before the Supreme Court if the justices heard a lawsuit brought by Pennsylvania Republicans who asked the court to overturn the results in their state.