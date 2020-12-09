Elon Musk’s Big Government Grift

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that a Trump administration economic program designed to spur new investment in impoverished areas has done little of the sort, instead providing tax breaks for space-travel moguls like Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson. The Qualified Opportunity Zones program has been criticized for doling out its benefits to huge businesses seeking the latest tax advantage, rather than the scrappy local entrepreneurs it was supposed to help. The program’s operations—from how it chooses the sites of economic zones to how many jobs are created to whether companies even choose to take the tax benefits—are opaque, but its utility for the ultrarich is clear. By moving to Texas and pushing more of his money into opportunity-zone ventures, Elon Musk may save billions in taxes.

These opportunities to leverage government programs, some designed for people much further down the income ladder, have driven Musk throughout his career: The megabillionaire built his companies on the backs of enormous government subsidies, tax breaks, and exclusive contracts. A 2015 Los Angeles Times investigation estimated that Tesla, SolarCity, and SpaceX had together benefited from “$4.9 billion in government support.” That included, for example, a $465 million low-interest loan from the Department of Energy in 2010 that helped Tesla ride out the effects of the Great Recession. Since then, Texas’s Travis County has offered a $14.7 million (at minimum) tax break for the building of a Tesla factory. A Nevada factory was built on the promise of up to $1.3 billion in tax benefits over two decades. Musk has also played government officials off one another, dangling the next proposed Tesla “gigafactory” as a prize for whoever offers the best inducements.