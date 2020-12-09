Elon Musk’s Big Government Grift

The world’s second-richest man—and second-most irritating Twitter user, after the president—has mov ed to Texas . After months of complaining about Covid-19 shutdowns affecting his factories, while also predicting in March that the virus would be almost gone by the end of April, Elon Musk announced Tuesday at a Wall Street Journal conference that he has bailed on San Francisco. “He said relocating made sense with Tesla’s new factory being built in Texas,” the Journal reported. “He lamented that California, in his view, had become complacent with its innovators.” Musk, who is worth more than $150 billion, also struck a vaguely populist note, saying Silicon Valley “has too much influence on the world.”

Musk himself is moving—not his car company and rocket company, SpaceX, which remain headquartered in California. But the appeal of Texas extends well beyond a new Tesla factory, or even the state’s lack of capital-gains and state income taxes for individuals. Musk’s growing footprint in the state is just the latest step in his lifelong mission, which he’s long since accomplished, to get unimaginably rich by maximally gaming the government’s largesse—even, we now know, taking advantage of programs meant to help people who earn in a lifetime what he earns every minute.