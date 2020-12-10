Who Gets a Say in Our Dystopian Tech Future?

Last Wednesday, Timnit Gebru, a staff research scientist and co-lead of the Ethical Artificial Intelligence team at Google, said that she had been ousted from the company over a research paper she co-authored and submitted for review. According to Gebru’s account, a manager had asked her to recant or remove her name from the paper, which raised ethical concerns about A.I. language models of the sort used in Google’s sprawling search engine. Gebru, one of the most prominent ethicists in Silicon Valley and one of Google’s few Black women in a leadership position, responded by asking for transparency about the review, offering that she would remove her name from the paper if the company gave her a fuller understanding of the process and developed a road map for researchers to follow for future reviews. If they couldn’t agree to those conditions, she said, she would leave the company at a later date. Google saw that as an invitation. They swiftly accepted what they called her resignation.

You might recognize Gebru’s name from the pathbreaking group she founded, Black in AI, or the explosive paper she co-authored with Joy Buolamwini of the MIT Media Lab, which proved that Amazon’s facial recognition program, Rekognition, was extremely biased toward white and lighter-skinned subjects. The study found that Rekognition was adept at clocking lighter-skinned men but had a considerable failure rate when it came to women, particularly women of color: It misclassified women as men 19 percent of the time; women of color with darker complexions were misclassified 31 percent of the time. One can only imagine the havoc it could wreak on trans people.

Amazon attempted to refute the study, calling it “misleading,” but the Rekognition paper, after it was reported on widely in the national press, sowed the seed of justified fear in the public: Amazon had been marketing its technology to police departments at the time the story broke.