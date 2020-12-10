Who Gets a Say in Our Dystopian Tech Future?

At the heart of the Gebru scandal is an old story, about the way whistleblowers are punished by profit-seeking executives who instinctively know how to weaponize difference markers like race or gender to win the game. But the scale Google operates at guarantees that its biases—which are intrinsic to all unequal workplaces and need to be actively corrected—will in the future expand to represent the conditions of human existence. Gebru’s work to date has shown that, perhaps inevitably, machine learning is absorbing the biases and misunderstandings that human beings are already susceptible to—in particular those that proliferate among the executive class in Silicon Valley, who get to choose whose voices are heard (literally and figuratively) and are disproportionately male. These are quickly developing technologies that, as they touch more and more parts of our lives, carry real possibilities and real risk. Gebru’s draft paper called for caution—which also potentially threatened her employer’s bottom line.

The key to Gebru et al’s paper lies in the words “language models.” Innocent-sounding enough, this is the technology that allows A.I. to mimic human expression. Remember when we collectively realized that you can create a game out of predictive text? You know how it goes: Begin a sentence on your smartphone with a prompt, then let autocomplete fill in the rest. The result is fun to read, because it’s always slightly garbled but very close to your actual writing style. It’s solipsistic and eerie at the same time, resembling the pleasure of admiring oneself in a fun-house mirror.

The technology behind predictive text relies on a statistical model of how likely one word is to follow another, created through breakthroughs in the field of natural language processing, or NLP, that allow your phone to learn your writing habits. The “natural” in this term refers to the mysterious stuff that comes out of human mouths, which professors of linguistics don’t even fully understand. The “language processing” part refers to work done by computers to read, decipher, and create useful tools out of its data. In this sense, A.I. can “understand” natural language, but in the rudimentary fashion of mimicry and impersonation—hence the parrots of the paper’s title. Google increasingly relies on NLP for communications, improving its search engine, and—crucially—revenue.