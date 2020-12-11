The American Fetish for Elderly Elites

I think a lot about the time Prince Philip flipped his Land Rover. Not so much about the crash itself, wherein the 97-year-old British royal collided in 2019 with another car on a country road. More about the preemptively aggressive statement Edmund King, president of the Automobile Association, gave after it, defending the honor of elderly drivers: “Many commentators use high profile car crashes involving elderly drivers as a reason to call for bans or restrictions on older drivers,” he told The Telegraph. “If driving restrictions based on age and safety were introduced we would be more likely to restrict young drivers rather than older drivers.”

It was a wacky artifact of a culturally inconsistent sensitivity around age. It’s also misleading: Teenagers do have high accident rates—much higher than the 70 to 79 age bracket (which, it should be noted, is also elevated). But it gets murkier when you dig deeper: In studies on both sides of the Atlantic claiming to show young drivers are more risky than old ones, teens often get compared to younger seniors—i.e. around age 75—but according to 2015 numbers on the AAA Foundation website,“fatal crash involvements per 100 million miles driven were the greatest for drivers age 80 and older.” In analysis the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety posted last year, 16 to 19 year-olds had a fatal vehicle crash involvement rate of 4.8 per 100 million miles driven, while individuals age 80 or over had a rate of 5.4. But there King was all the same, defensive at the idea that such a high-profile crash might lead to more scrutiny of senior drivers. (He wouldn’t be alone, either: Policies that might institute testing provisions for elderly drivers analogous to those almost universally applied to young drivers are routinely denounced as discriminatory.)

I thought about the AA president’s solicitous regard for Prince Philip’s ego this week while reading The New Yorker’s story about Senator Dianne Feinstein’s alleged cognitive deterioration. And not just because an ex-aide explicitly compared asking the oldest member of the Senate to retire to taking “the car keys away from an elderly relative.” According to top sources in the Capitol, the senator’s colleagues have been helping to cover for her declining health for years, all while applying delicate and ineffective pressure to get her to retire.