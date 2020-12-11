The American Fetish for Elderly Elites

I thought about the AA president’s solicitous regard for Prince Philip’s ego this week while reading The New Yorker’s story about Senator Dianne Feinstein’s alleged cognitive deterioration. And not just because an ex-aide explicitly compared asking the oldest member of the Senate to retire to taking “the car keys away from an elderly relative.” According to top sources in the Capitol, the senator’s colleagues have been helping to cover for her declining health for years, all while applying delicate and ineffective pressure to get her to retire.

In the United States, we have wildly polarized norms when it comes to the elderly, pandering to them when convenient and otherwise doggedly ignoring them and pretending that we ourselves are immortal. We also tend to treat a certain class of seniors as the only ones who matter, flattering senators into thinking they can still do long division, while assuming families and communities can pay for long-term care we don’t fund by hosting bake sales or something. This is how we “respect” our elders: by letting them keep the keys to two-ton highway projectiles and the nuclear codes but abandoning nearly all other questions of their basic welfare and place in society.

When Joe Biden stumbled in early debates and public appearances in 2019 and early this year, concerns about the health of the man who might soon have more power and influence than any other single person on earth were quickly condemned and dismissed as “ageist.” Rather than treat the matter of a sitting senator’s cognitive function with the seriousness it deserved, Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly helped conceal Feinstein’s alleged condition, apparently planting an aide in the Judiciary Committee to make sure the Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett hearings “didn’t go off the rails.” And as reporter Jane Mayer notes, both Senators Strom Thurmond and Robert Byrd “were widely known by the end of their careers to be non–compos mentis”—although not so widely known that anyone saw fit to inform the public. It’s hard to leave the piece with anything but the impression that the people we’ve elected to represent us prioritize tact over accountability.