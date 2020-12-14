Sorry, the Hunter Biden Story Is Still Not a Thing

After touting the Biden nonscandal as an existential threat to both Biden’s candidacy and the country in the weeks leading up to Election Day, right-wing media promptly dropped it following the election. The focus shifted to Trump’s bogus claims of widespread voter fraud, and Hunter Biden receded from view. He faded because he was no longer useful—the purpose of the scandal was to cast doubt about Joe Biden’s trustworthiness, and it had failed to do that.



But with Joe Biden set to become president in six weeks, Hunter Biden has become useful once more. The revelation that he has been under investigation for tax evasion has been used to dust off the story, which is now being utilized as a kind of Benghazi scandal, a way of hamstringing the incoming Biden administration before the new president is even sworn in. Fox News has led with stories about Hunter repeatedly since Thursday, despite the fact that 3,000 people are dying of Covid-19 every day. “We watched every hour [of Fox News] on Thursday and Friday,” CNN’s Brian Stelter said on Sunday. “And more than 50 percent of those hours started with Fox anchors talking about the Hunter Biden story.”



The existence of an FBI investigation is being presented as evidence that the stories about Hunter Biden in October were hard-hitting journalism, rather than nakedly partisan mudslinging. But the narrative circulating in October was that Hunter had introduced his father to a “top executive” at a Ukrainian energy firm and that Joe Biden had used his political influence to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor for that firm’s benefit. Nothing we know about the FBI investigation suggests anything of the sort is being looked into. And the idea that Rudy Giuliani, who has spent the last month making an ass of himself in spectacular fashion, has a shred of credibility left is laughable.

