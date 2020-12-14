Sorry, the Hunter Biden Story Is Still Not a Thing

Last week, America’s worst opinion page took a victory lap. “So Hunter Biden’s business is news after all,” The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board crowed after news broke that the FBI had been investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes since 2018. “Who knew? Well, the New York Post did, and so did we and a few others.”

On the right, the news that all was not kosher with the finances of the president-elect’s son was trotted out as proof of the mainstream media’s liberal bias and lack of credibility. Because of the story’s dubious origins—involving Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, and possible foreign intelligence—the media had largely passed on it and thereby gave Joe Biden what amounted to an in-kind contribution. “If you’re looking for election rigging, look no further,” said Fox News’s Tucker Carlson. “That’s what this is. They kept information from the public in order to influence the outcome of the election. They rigged it.”



But the news of the Hunter Biden investigation is hardly a smoking gun. It certainly doesn’t point to a massive conspiracy carried out by the mainstream media to elevate the Democratic presidential candidate. Rather, it is being used to launder a dubious right-wing smear campaign and hamper the incoming Biden administration. Far from being an example of the clear-eyed wisdom of conservative outlets, the Hunter Biden story shows how these media organizations use the appearance of journalism to push political attacks.

