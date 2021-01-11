The Democrats Keep Recycling Tired Rhetoric

No other incoming president in the last century, with the possible exception of Franklin Roosevelt in 1933, has inherited a crisis of democratic legitimacy. A shockingly high number of Republicans—caught up in their Newsmax bubbles where Rudy Giuliani is still a respected figure—believe that an election won by seven million votes was somehow stolen. The cowardice of prominent Republicans in Congress (yes, you, Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz) in refusing to acknowledge Biden’s election has made Trumpian denial of reality a respectable political position. We are beyond the point at which Biden can get away with neo-Obama bromides about coming together, with lines like, “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn’t see Red and Blue states, but a United States.”

Maybe it would be enough for Biden to acknowledge the doubters (deranged as their Hugo Chávez conspiracy theories have become) and to pledge as president to try to win their trust. Maybe a grander gesture is needed, like a bipartisan commission both to ensure the right to vote and to guarantee there will never be any questions about the counting of ballots. Some Democrats may regard such olive branches as naïvely ineffectual or as pandering to the lunatic fringe. But despite the obvious limits of any single speech—even an inaugural address—the alternative is to allow Trump’s hate-mongering to gather strength in the dark recesses of the internet and on TV.

The second challenge Biden must face is the cynicism of millions of Americans who view the economy as a permanently rigged game. Taking office in the wake of the financial collapse, Obama departed from soaring oratory to offer a laundry list of program ideas: “We will build the roads and bridges, the electric grids and digital lines that feed our commerce and bind us together.”