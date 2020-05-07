Billionaires Are Eating the Economy

Yet over a span of three weeks in March and April—right as hospitalizations and deaths were climbing sharply in the U.S.—the country’s billionaires managed to increase their combined net worth by about 10 percent. According to a report from the Institute for Policy Studies, during the same period that more than 22 million people lost jobs, the wealth of America’s billionaires rose by an astonishing $282 billion. “Already, the combined wealth of U.S. billionaires is higher than a year ago, according to our study,” institute scholar and study co-author Chuck Collins wrote. “At least eight of these billionaires have added another $1 billion to their wealth during the pandemic.” Among the billionaires who have gotten richer since the Covid-19 crisis began are a number of health care industry investors, Zoom founder Eric Yuan, and, of course, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Though $282 billion is a nearly incomprehensible sum of money, for some general context, consider the following: Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo threatened to cut $10 billion in funding to public schools, health care services, and other programs. He also applied for a $4 billion loan from the federal government to replenish the state’s unemployment benefits, now strained by mass layoffs. In April, the postal service, an institution now embroiled in a bitter dispute with the Trump administration over funding, asked for $50 billion to stay afloat. Several states are now anticipating budget shortfalls ranging from $1.1 billion in Arizona to as much as $15 billion in New York. And in 2018, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other food assistance benefits cost $68 billion in total. Billionaires’ earnings on paper over the period of less than one month, in other words, could have covered all of these programs, with money left over.

Over the last few weeks, Republican legislators, egged on by a handful of fringe but vocal demonstrators, have petitioned for a swift end to statewide stay-at-home mandates in order to restart the economy. But the vast gulf between the rich and poor—now made all the more apparent by the uneven effects of the pandemic—will likely be more detrimental to the country than any extended shutdown. Though the federal government did temporarily loosen its purse strings to pass a relief package, the usual deficit hawks have already started to circle, even as the stimulus has fallen short for small businesses and workers. If they have their way, a post-pandemic program of austerity only promises to exacerbate the already miserable consequences of the coronavirus for millions.