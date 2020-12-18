A Blueprint for a Trust-Busting Biden Presidency

Rather, monopoly is all of those problems—and more. It is constitutional, not epiphenomenal. It is the operating system of our economy, a Trump-level problem, an assault on the whole project of self-government. The four largest beef firms collectively control 85 percent of the market share in their sector—and the similarly top-heavy corn seed, soybean, and herbicide markets aren’t merely the popular winners in an evenly weighted contest for consumer allegiance. No, these companies control the men and women who depend on them. Farmers and farmworkers are abused serfs in the Tyson-Monsanto oligarchy, and they don’t like it. Farmers who are going bankrupt at the highest levels since the Great Recession and farmworkers who have been forced to wear diapers because they don’t have break times to pee aren’t living amid some outlying set of pathological conditions at the margins of otherwise fundamentally decent market competition and humane workplace regimes. Rather, they’re suffering at the hands of a pathological government that is designed to extract as much value as possible and leave the farmer only enough to survive—if that.

Monopoly is the operating system of our economy, a Trump-level problem, an assault on the whole project of self-government

When Google and Facebook dominate digital advertising and social media, it isn’t an “issue,” it’s a democratic crisis. Handing over de facto top-down management of the public sphere to Facebook and YouTube, with their hundreds of millions of American users, is frankly nuts. Who would choose Mark Zuckerberg as king of the truth? What kind of healthy democratic communications realm is run by a handful of people—let alone a group whose job is to maximize engagement by maximizing conflict among users and fomenting paranoid conspiracy theories for profit? What could be more important than going at the root cause of why workers’ wages are stuck in the mud while CEO wages soar, and tech monopolies such as Uber are consolidating their power to exploit workers and punish labor organizers?

It looks as if America might finally be on the verge of doing something about this problem. Last December, 46 state attorneys general, led by Letitia James in New York, filed a lawsuit designed to break up Facebook for illegally buying and burying competitors. And on October 6, 2020, the House of Representatives’ Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law put out an astonishing product: a scorching, 450-page report that detailed in unstinting and precise prose exactly how the four largest tech giants—Apple, Facebook, Google, and Amazon—had built their extraordinary profits not just on ingenuity, but also on anti-competitive behavior. In the report’s foreword (composed jointly with New York Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler), the subcommittee’s chair, Rhode Island Democratic Representative David Cicilline, did not mince words: “To put it simply, companies that once were scrappy, underdog startups that challenged the status quo have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons.” The Cicilline report did not just list a few problems together with a fistful of half-measures to create the appearance of official concern; it represented a profound split with 40 years of thinking on democracy and economics.