A Blueprint for a Trust-Busting Biden Presidency

The recipients of all this big tech largesse naturally deny that these financial entanglements influence their findings in any way. And, to be fair, they probably are totally unaware of how that happens, because crude quid pro quos wouldn’t work for them. At the same time, of course, any defiance of big tech mandates in these rarefied policy circles would fly in the face of history, received wisdom, and human nature.

It’s no surprise, then, that American voters are already sounding the alarm on corporate influence within the Biden Cabinet, with around 60 percent of respondents in a recent Data for Progress survey saying a Biden administration led chiefly by corporate CEOs and lobbyists would undermine the president’s campaign messaging—and 68 percent saying that nominees with such a monopoly-friendly résumé should be held up by the Senate.

Such sentiments again reflect the lived experience of many Americans over the past generation of steadily advancing corporate power. While Obama stood still before this threat, the lead enablers of global monopoly did not. They have been amassing political clout and influence at levels never seen before in our country, even during the Gilded Age.

Scott Morton, Shapiro, and others still aligned with the big market players clearly want to be back in the driver’s seat, but their corporate gigs should make them ineligible—to say nothing of their past failures to act. As Shaoul Sussman, a plaintiffs-side antitrust lawyer (and my former law school student), says, it would be “like letting a pilot fly a plane after a crash—they blame the engines (which might be true) but reject any human error. You can’t let them into the cockpit again without first confronting and analyzing the reasons for their failure.”

The good news is that there are brilliant, experienced lawyers who are not entangled in the tentacles of monopoly money, or the tentacles of Obama-era rationalization. FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra, Columbia Law professors Tim Wu and Lina Khan, and Brooklyn Law professor Frank Pasquale all have the background and expertise to lead in this moment. Jonathan Kanter, a private attorney with decades of plaintiff-side antitrust experience, would be an outstanding hire. So would Sally Hubbard, a nationally recognized antitrust expert who cut her teeth in the New York attorney general’s office. Biden should put people from labor and small business into the policymaking apparatus, instead of letting industry-aligned economists and technocrats fall in line behind an agenda to shore up the unsustainable status quo.

The real reason Biden should act is not that it is good politics, or that he has the vast regulatory state suddenly at his disposal, but because the crisis of entrenched corporate power is at bottom a mortal threat to a fair society and anything resembling a functioning democracy. As FDR said in that speech, the “new industrial dictatorship” is incompatible with democracy, and when “opportunity [is] limited by monopoly,” private enterprise becomes “privileged enterprise, not free enterprise.” People are suffering because big pharma demands outrageous prices, big ag and big tech steal their wages, and their communities are hollowed out by the great sucking sound of Wall Street’s private equity combine. And they are mad because they are also getting shut out of the democracy that is supposed to stop this from happening.

Joe Biden has wanted to be president his entire life, and when he set out on this third journey to the presidency, he had a vision: restore the America he knows. But he can’t. There’s no going back to Kansas—or Scranton, as the case may be. But there is a clear path to a more viable and equitable future—a unique chance not merely to build back better, as his campaign slogan had it, but to ensure that the American economy, like the government Biden is poised to lead, actually works for the American people.